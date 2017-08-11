Express by Holiday Inn is InterContinental Hotel Group's fastest growing brand. With over 2,500 operational hotels offering guests a total key count of nearly 250,000, Express by Holiday Inn can rest assured that its business model is one that works. Based on the premise that your hotel stay can be simple yet smart, the brand is aimed at those travelers on the move who need a place to rest, recharge and get going quickly when their stay is over. Located in convenient destinations, whether they be city centre locations or near major transport hubs, Express by Holiday Inn ensure that guests leave feeling refreshed and energised. Down to their reliable service and efficient check in and check out policies, Express takes the hassle out of travel, allowing you to get the most out of your stay without having to commit yourself to a hotel "experience".

IHG recently announced the opening of thelargestExpress by Holiday Inn in the Americas. The property, located inWaikiki, Hawaii, will be the brand's third hotel in Hawaii, and will have 596 rooms spread over 44 floors just two blocks from Waikiki's idyllic beach. Aimed at business and leisure travelers, the hotel will have the latest features in technology and design and have a focus on communal workspaces, so guests can escape the confines of their hotel room but still be productive. Another property recently announced is in Monterrey Valley in Northern Mexico, which will have 25 suites, a 24hr fitness centre and meeting facilities, everything you need to enjoy your stay in Monterrey.

Express by Holiday Inn has a further 86 projects in the pipeline, a sure sign that they have no intentions of slowing down and that the budget accommodation market is still as fruitful as ever.

The following Hotels by Express by Holiday Inn are currently under construction:

Holiday Inn Express Kriens Mattenhof

A Holiday Inn Express will be builded next to the suburban train stop Kriens Mattenhof in Kriens.

Holiday Inn Express Paris – Charles de Gaulle Airport

The hotel will be built on the airport's grounds and as such will be directly connected to the airport's terminals, train station and remote car parks by the CDGVal metro system

Holiday Inn Express Brady District Tulsa

Plans to build a new Holiday Inn Express hotel in the historical Brady Arts District on Archer, between Elgin and Detroit, in Tulsa. The Brady District is a filled with new business, arts, culture and nightlife.

Express by Holiday Inn

