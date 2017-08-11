Express by Holiday Inn continues to lead in no-frills hospitality
With over 2,500 hotels offering guests a key count of nearly 250,000, Express by Holiday Inn can rest assured that its business model is one that works
Express by Holiday Inn has a further 86 projects in the pipeline, a sure sign that they have no intentions of slowing down and that the budget accommodation market is still as fruitful as ever.
The following Hotels by Express by Holiday Inn are currently under construction:
Holiday Inn Express Kriens Mattenhof
A Holiday Inn Express will be builded next to the suburban train stop Kriens Mattenhof in Kriens.
Holiday Inn Express Paris – Charles de Gaulle Airport
The hotel will be built on the airport's grounds and as such will be directly connected to the airport's terminals, train station and remote car parks by the CDGVal metro system
Holiday Inn Express Brady District Tulsa
Plans to build a new Holiday Inn Express hotel in the historical Brady Arts District on Archer, between Elgin and Detroit, in Tulsa. The Brady District is a filled with new business, arts, culture and nightlife.
