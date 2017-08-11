Sydney's newest international hotel, the Tank Stream Hotel, has become the first hotel in Australia to use Duetto's pace-setting Revenue Strategy applications, complementing the hotel's commitment to offering cutting-edge technology to its guests.

Duetto's cloud-based applications, GameChanger and ScoreBoard, provide a comprehensive Revenue Strategy for the property that goes well beyond simply pricing hotel rooms.

GameChanger, the rate optimization solution powered by Duetto's Open Pricing philosophy, will enable the Tank Stream Hotel to yield room prices with greater flexibility, drawing on the latest sources of data to measure demand and guests' price sensitivity. ScoreBoard, the revenue intelligence application, will let the hotel compile and centralize forecasts and performance reports, as well as create and share data visualizations in minutes, to make more informed decisions much faster.

"We could not be more excited to have the Tank Stream Hotel in Sydney as our newest partner," said Patrick Bosworth, Co-Founder and CEO of San Francisco-based Duetto. "The hotel's embrace of Open Pricing and swift execution of the on-boarding process make us confident that we'll have a new champion of data-driven Revenue Strategy in Australia and the Asia-Pacific region for a long time to come."

The responsiveness of GameChanger and ScoreBoard allows the hotel to optimise mix and independently yield all channels. It enables far greater flexibility in managing different market segments, while keeping third-party distribution channels open with fewer restrictions.

General Manager of the Tank Stream Hotel, Klaus Kinateder, said that Duetto's applications were able to both address the hospitality sector's increasingly complex distribution environment and respond to the particular requirements of a heated market like Sydney.

"When you are operating close to 90% occupancy on most days, it is essential that you have all the available data at your fingertips," Kinateder said. "We were attracted by the fact that the Duetto system is intuitive. It can glean knowledge that a major concert or sporting events, or perhaps serious issues with the airport or at the cruise terminal, are having significant effects on demand.

He added that the Tank Stream Hotel looks forward to being able to make pricing and distribution changes remotely and quickly, using continually updated data.

"Since opening just over a year ago, we set for ourselves the goal of being one of the most technologically sophisticated hotels in Sydney," Kinateder said. "We offer guests the best free high-speed internet in the city, as well as free in-room movies, and now we will complement that with the most advanced technology to manage the hotel's room inventory and pricing."

Duetto's signing of the Tank Stream Hotel adds to its existing network, which comprises some 2,000 hotel and casino properties in more than 60 countries.

About the Tank Stream Hotel, Sydney

The Tank Stream Hotel is Sydney's newest international hotel, part of the global St Giles hotel collection. Boasting the best location in Sydney, the Tank Stream Hotel was created out of a former office building in the heart of the central business district, a few minutes from the city's major corporate and government offices and just a short walk to city icons including the Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour.

The Tank Stream name refers to the water source (still running under the hotel) that was responsible for Europeans selecting the site to establish what has become one of the world's most dynamic and attractive cities.

The hotel has 280 rooms with an attractive 'all inclusive' rate package that includes free high-speed internet, in-room movies, mini-bar (non alcoholic), and Nespresso coffee.

The Tank Stream Hotel offers bistro-style dining in Le Petit Flot restaurant, along with a laneway cafe and deli. Learn more at www.tankstreamhotel.com.au.

