Mantra Group Announce 2017 Awards For Excellence
Leading Australian-based hotel and resort operator, Mantra Group, honoured its highest performers from its 128 properties across Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia and Hawaii at its annual Mantra Group Awards for Excellence ceremony held at Mantra on Salt Beach, Kingscliff last night (10 August).
The region of North Queensland also triumphed on the night, winning the Corporate Social Responsibility Award for the second consecutive year. The region raised over $51,000 for the Luke Batty Foundation in FY2017 through various fundraising events.
Other major awards on the evening went to BreakFree on Collins and Peppers Noosa Resort & Villas for Property of the Year in their respective brands, and NSW/ACT for Region of the Year.
Mantra Group Chief Executive Officer Bob East said the Awards for Excellence wrap up another big year for Mantra Group, which includes the Group's landmark Art Series Hotel Group acquisition announcement earlier this week.
"The awards night is a way for us to celebrate our collective achievements over the past twelve months and recognise our team members who have exemplified our Knowing What Matters service philosophy," said Mr East.
"Those awarded represent the best in customer service, they embrace our culinary excellence and they strive to ensure they meet expectations in our daily operations."
The full list of the 2017 Mantra Group Awards for Excellence winners are as follows:
- General Manager of the Year – Fabrice Grau, Mantra Mooloolaba Beach QLD
- Region/Area of the Year – NSW/ACT
- Corporate Social Responsibility Region – North Queensland
- Peppers Property of the Year – Peppers Noosa Resort & Villas, Noosa QLD
- Mantra Property of the Year – Mantra Mooloolaba Beach, Mooloolaba QLD
- BreakFree Property of the Year – BreakFree on Collins, Melbourne VIC
- Excellence in Guest Service – Mantra Charles Hotel, Launceston TAS
- David Brill CEO Award (in memory of late Mantra Group team member David Brill) – Rachael Findlay, Senior Area Sales Manager Gold Coast and Northern NSW, Gold Coast QLD
- Service Star of the Year – Doug Cooley, Housekeeping Manager, Mantra On View, Gold Coast QLD
- Food and Beverage Outlet of the Year – The Larder, Mantra Lorne, Lorne VIC
- Shared Services Department – Marketing
- Shared Services Team Member – Chris Purdy, Human Resources Manager – Shared Services, Gold Coast QLD
- Profit Growth – BreakFree Aanuka Beach Resort, Coffs Harbour, NSW
The Awards for Excellence were part of the Group's two-day biennial conference which boasted a schedule of high-profile keynote speakers, including:
- Turia Pitt – Ultra-marathon burns survivor, Mining Engineer and Motivational Speaker
- Hon. Peter Beattie AC – Chairman of the 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation
- Bernard Salt AM – Managing Director, The Demographics Group
- John O'Sullivan - Managing Director, Tourism Australia
- Margy Osmond – CEO, Tourism and Transport Forum
- Nigel Greenaway – National Director Hotels, Colliers International
- Dr Luca Maestro – Sports Psychologist to the Stars
- Steve Sammartino – Futurist and Business Technologist
- Holly Ransom – CEO, Emergent
- Dr Libby Weaver (PhD) – Holistic Nutrition Specialist
- Dr Clio Cresswell (PhD) – Mathematician
All presentations were based around 'Unlocking the Potential' of the business, leaving more than 250 Mantra Group delegates highly motivated for the year ahead and beyond.
