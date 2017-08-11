GM Fabrice Grau accepted awards for General Manager of the Year & Mantra Property of the Year

Leading Australian-based hotel and resort operator, Mantra Group, honoured its highest performers from its 128 properties across Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia and Hawaii at its annual Mantra Group Awards for Excellence ceremony held at Mantra on Salt Beach, Kingscliff last night (10 August).

The top accolade, General Manager of the Year, was awarded to Fabrice Grau - General Manager of Mantra Mooloolaba Beach. After a stellar year in performance and team member engagement, Mantra Mooloolaba Beach was also named Mantra Property of the Year.

The region of North Queensland also triumphed on the night, winning the Corporate Social Responsibility Award for the second consecutive year. The region raised over $51,000 for the Luke Batty Foundation in FY2017 through various fundraising events.

Other major awards on the evening went to BreakFree on Collins and Peppers Noosa Resort & Villas for Property of the Year in their respective brands, and NSW/ACT for Region of the Year.

Mantra Group Chief Executive Officer Bob East said the Awards for Excellence wrap up another big year for Mantra Group, which includes the Group's landmark Art Series Hotel Group acquisition announcement earlier this week.

"The awards night is a way for us to celebrate our collective achievements over the past twelve months and recognise our team members who have exemplified our Knowing What Matters service philosophy," said Mr East.

"Those awarded represent the best in customer service, they embrace our culinary excellence and they strive to ensure they meet expectations in our daily operations."

The full list of the 2017 Mantra Group Awards for Excellence winners are as follows:

General Manager of the Year – Fabrice Grau, Mantra Mooloolaba Beach QLD

Region/Area of the Year – NSW/ACT

Corporate Social Responsibility Region – North Queensland

Peppers Property of the Year – Peppers Noosa Resort & Villas, Noosa QLD

Mantra Property of the Year – Mantra Mooloolaba Beach, Mooloolaba QLD

BreakFree Property of the Year – BreakFree on Collins, Melbourne VIC

Excellence in Guest Service – Mantra Charles Hotel, Launceston TAS

David Brill CEO Award (in memory of late Mantra Group team member David Brill) – Rachael Findlay, Senior Area Sales Manager Gold Coast and Northern NSW, Gold Coast QLD

Service Star of the Year – Doug Cooley, Housekeeping Manager, Mantra On View, Gold Coast QLD

Food and Beverage Outlet of the Year – The Larder, Mantra Lorne, Lorne VIC

Shared Services Department – Marketing

Shared Services Team Member – Chris Purdy, Human Resources Manager – Shared Services, Gold Coast QLD

Profit Growth – BreakFree Aanuka Beach Resort, Coffs Harbour, NSW

The Awards for Excellence were part of the Group's two-day biennial conference which boasted a schedule of high-profile keynote speakers, including:

Turia Pitt – Ultra-marathon burns survivor, Mining Engineer and Motivational Speaker

Hon. Peter Beattie AC – Chairman of the 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation

Bernard Salt AM – Managing Director, The Demographics Group

John O'Sullivan - Managing Director, Tourism Australia

Margy Osmond – CEO, Tourism and Transport Forum

Nigel Greenaway – National Director Hotels, Colliers International

Dr Luca Maestro – Sports Psychologist to the Stars

Steve Sammartino – Futurist and Business Technologist

Holly Ransom – CEO, Emergent

Dr Libby Weaver (PhD) – Holistic Nutrition Specialist

Dr Clio Cresswell (PhD) – Mathematician

All presentations were based around 'Unlocking the Potential' of the business, leaving more than 250 Mantra Group delegates highly motivated for the year ahead and beyond.

