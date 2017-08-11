Technology will never replace the individual attention at the heart of hospitality, but many hotel operators have begun finding ways for tech to complement their business.

Travelers have long booked accommodations online, and many luxury hotels offer tech that lets guests use smart phones to operate thermostats, lighting, and televisions. These innovations are great, but the real difference-maker in hospitality tech is one most customers never actually see—hotel operation apps.

These apps allow managers to simplify operations, improve efficiency, and modernize procedures. Too many hotels, unfortunately, still use outmoded tech, or, in extreme cases, pens, paper, and telephones.

Hoteliers as a group are slow to adopt, and tech and hospitality have long made awkward bedfellows. The simple fact, however, is new hotel operations apps shouldn't be ignored.

Here's what they do:

-Free up resources and allow staff to deliver exceptional experiences to guests

-Make it so staff members are not tethered to reception desks, instead using mobile devices such as tablets to keep in touch anywhere

-Easily integrate with an existing PMS (Property Management System), allowing team members to access guest info on the go

-Provide an easy-to-navigate dashboard with data and analytics

But not all these apps are created equal, so it's important savvy hotel operators know the best choice.

Facility for Hotels is a cut above other hospitality operation apps. Developed in a startup incubator, Facility saves time and paper, minimizing inventory loss and improving communication between departments, creating an overview of what's happening everywhere on a property.

One 200-room hotel using Facility reports the following benefits:

-200 man hours saved

-15 percent less inventory loss

-40% higher productivity

-70% fewer phone calls

-350 percent increase in reported maintenance issues

-3000 less sheets of used paper

Ultimately, it's in guests' interest for hotels to invest in automation. As hotel operators know, tech will never replace individual service, but it can be a vital component for success.

