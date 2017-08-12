Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition and Conference (HITEC®), the world's largest hospitality technology conference brand, will be coming to Dubai, UAE on November 14-15, 2017 at the Conrad Dubai. Produced in partnership by Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP®), the only organization producing nonprofit hospitality events at an international level, and Naseba, HITEC Dubai is set to be the region's largest hospitality technology showcase hosting leading hospitality decision makers and technology vendors. HITEC Dubai is an extension of HFTP's tremendously successful HITEC, which just completed its 45th year.

To plan the event's educational program, an advisory council of experts with over 200 years of combined industry experience has been formed. The council met on Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at the Jumeirah offices in the Dubai Design District to discuss and design an agenda that is most relevant to the Middle East's challenges, needs and upcoming hospitality technology trends.

Nancy Wolff, senior vice president of technology at Jumeirah Group is the chairwoman of the HITEC Dubai advisory council, and spearheaded the kick-off meeting. The other members of the council are senior executives from leading local and global chains, and the solution providers segment:

Nigel Hattersley, senior director of IT MEA, Marriot International

Radi Karnib, senior director of IT MEA and Turkey, Hilton Worldwide

Iftikhar Hamdani, cluster general manager, Ramada Hotel & Suites

Laurent Voivenel, senior vice president of operations and development for MEA & India, Swiss-Belhotel

Mahmoud Kamal, CIO, Al Habtoor Group

Md Amirul Islam, HFTP Dubai Chapter president, Dubai Parks and Resorts

Mohamed Rizwan, IT director, JW Marriott

Yazan Sabelaish, director of IT, Four Seasons Hotels Dubai

Emilio Dragas, CEO, m3connect

Naveen Bharadwaj, production director, Naseba

Angela Dowell, meetings and events manager, HFTP

Nicholas Watson, managing director, Naseba

Frank Wolfe, CEO, HFTP

Khushru Siganporia, director IT, Taj Hotels

Fraidy Pinto, area IT director of Middle East & Sub Saharan Africa, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group

Jai Govindani, CTO, Red Planet Hotels

Lijo Mathew Kankapadan, corporate director, Emaar

Linda Griffin, group GM, Jumeirah Group

Samir Abi Frem, corporate vice president, Rotana Group

Sanjay Nadkarni, director of research and innovation, Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management

"The Middle East hospitality industry is one of the fastest growing in the world," said HFTP CEO Frank Wolfe. "Combining HFTP's 65 years of hospitality finance and technology education, regional expertise from an industry advisory council and Naseba deal facilitation will create the ultimate hospitality information exchange that the region has experienced thus far."

Some of the most important topics identified include: bandwidth and HSI, power of data analytics and intelligence, intuitive technologies, sustainable technologies and the future of management systems. There were also deliberations on the use of robotics, ethical implications of AI, blockchain and the rising risk of cyber-attacks.

Production Director of Naseba and HITEC Dubai, Naveen Bharadwaj noted: "Dubai is the regional leader of hospitality and an epitome of innovation. By bringing HITEC to Dubai and working with the expert advisory council, HFTP and Naseba aim to facilitate knowledge sharing, networking and deal flow amongst hoteliers and hospitality technology providers."

HITEC Dubai will feature an expo floor for exhibitors to showcase their latest solutions; and a summit floor for panel discussions, tech talks and pre-scheduled one-to-one business meetings between pre-qualified hoteliers and cutting technology providers.

In 2018, HFTP will bring back HITEC Amsterdam on April 11-13 in addition to the larger HITEC Houston on June 18-21. For more information about HITEC and HFTP's other international activities, contact the HFTP Meetings & Special Events Department at education@hftp.org or visit www.hftp.org and www.hftp.org/hitec/.

For the latest news, follow HFTP/HITEC on HITEC Bytes, PineappleSearch, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter (@HFTP), Instagram (HFTP_HITEC), Flickr and YouTube. For more information about HITEC Amsterdam, contact the HFTP Meetings & Special Events Department at education@hftp.org, +1 (512) 249-5333.



