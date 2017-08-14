BELLEVUE, Wash. -- Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest travel periods of the summer, spurring more air travel in 2016 than other midyear holidays such as Memorial Day and Independence Day.1 A recent Expedia® survey2 confirmed that nearly 25 percent of Americans plan to get out of town for Labor Day this year. To help travelers get in one last summer getaway, Expedia today released data on the busiest destinations and where to go for a great deal.

"Just because a destination is in-demand doesn't necessarily mean travelers will pay a premium," says Sarah Gavin, vice president of global communications, Expedia.com. "Places like London are over 35 percent more popular this year, but roughly 15 percent less expensive. And when you combine that with the hundreds and sometimes thousands of dollars you can save when you bundle your flight and hotel, that's an incredible value."

New York and Las Vegas Among Busiest Cities for Labor Day3

Expedia flight booking data suggests that these North American cities are shaping up to be the busiest destinations for Labor Day weekend:

New York Las Vegas Los Angeles Orlando Chicago Seattle San Francisco Denver Dallas Atlanta

The best deals for Labor Day weekend

Many destinations that are seeing a rise in popularity this year versus last year are actually less expensive. For example, while Las Vegas is twice as popular this year versus last year, it is 10 percent cheaper, as are Honolulu and Austin.4Internationally, Reykjavik is seeing nearly twice the interest this year, but coming in around 25 percent cheaper this August compared to last. Similarly, Paris and Barcelona are experiencing rising demand yet represent a great deal for travelers, with savings of roughly 15 percent, respectively.5

Top Package Deals

One of the best ways to save even more on a trip is by booking as a package. When travelers book hotel and flights at the same time, the combination can yield an average of up to $600 in savings – and sometimes a lot more. Expedia analyzed U.S. bookings from February 1 to July 31, 2017 to determine destinations where travelers can find deep package savings. Strong package deals abound to destinations including:6

Italy – particularlyRome, Florence,Milan andVenice – savings on package bookings up to $2,200

TheBahamas – savings on package bookings up to $1,200

London – savings on package bookings up to $2,100

Hawaii – includingKauai, The Big Island andOahu – savings on package bookings up to $1,000

Greece – savings on package bookings up to $1,500

Costa Rica – savings on package bookings up to $650

For more information and great deals for Labor Day 2017, visit https://www.expedia.com/g/dd/lastminute-labor-day or download the Mobile App.

1Based on air tickets sold for travel during Memorial Day (May 27 to 30, 2016), Independence Day (July 2 to 5, 2016) and Labor Day (September 2 to 5, 2016). 2Survey commissioned by Expedia and conducted by Google Consumer Surveys, polling more than 1,000 respondents, aged 18-65+, located in the U.S. 3Flight data based on air tickets sold between January to July 31, 2016 and the same dates in 2017 for travel during Labor Day. 4Based on booking dates during Q2 2017 vs. Q2 2016, with travel during Labor Day week. 5Data based on a Q2 2017 booking window with an August 2017 travel window vs. a Q2 2016 booking window with an August 2016 travel window. 6Package savings based on bookings from Feb 1 – July 31, 2017.

