Expedia reveals 10 busiest destinations for Labor Day 2017
Where to go and how to save on an end of summer getaway
New York and Las Vegas Among Busiest Cities for Labor Day3
Expedia flight booking data suggests that these North American cities are shaping up to be the busiest destinations for Labor Day weekend:
- New York
- Las Vegas
- Los Angeles
- Orlando
- Chicago
- Seattle
- San Francisco
- Denver
- Dallas
- Atlanta
The best deals for Labor Day weekend
Many destinations that are seeing a rise in popularity this year versus last year are actually less expensive. For example, while Las Vegas is twice as popular this year versus last year, it is 10 percent cheaper, as are Honolulu and Austin.4Internationally, Reykjavik is seeing nearly twice the interest this year, but coming in around 25 percent cheaper this August compared to last. Similarly, Paris and Barcelona are experiencing rising demand yet represent a great deal for travelers, with savings of roughly 15 percent, respectively.5
Top Package Deals
One of the best ways to save even more on a trip is by booking as a package. When travelers book hotel and flights at the same time, the combination can yield an average of up to $600 in savings – and sometimes a lot more. Expedia analyzed U.S. bookings from February 1 to July 31, 2017 to determine destinations where travelers can find deep package savings. Strong package deals abound to destinations including:6
- Italy – particularlyRome, Florence,Milan andVenice – savings on package bookings up to $2,200
- TheBahamas – savings on package bookings up to $1,200
- London – savings on package bookings up to $2,100
- Hawaii – includingKauai, The Big Island andOahu – savings on package bookings up to $1,000
- Greece – savings on package bookings up to $1,500
- Costa Rica – savings on package bookings up to $650
For more information and great deals for Labor Day 2017, visit https://www.expedia.com/g/dd/lastminute-labor-day or download the Mobile App.
1Based on air tickets sold for travel during Memorial Day (May 27 to 30, 2016), Independence Day (July 2 to 5, 2016) and Labor Day (September 2 to 5, 2016). 2Survey commissioned by Expedia and conducted by Google Consumer Surveys, polling more than 1,000 respondents, aged 18-65+, located in the U.S. 3Flight data based on air tickets sold between January to July 31, 2016 and the same dates in 2017 for travel during Labor Day. 4Based on booking dates during Q2 2017 vs. Q2 2016, with travel during Labor Day week. 5Data based on a Q2 2017 booking window with an August 2017 travel window vs. a Q2 2016 booking window with an August 2016 travel window. 6Package savings based on bookings from Feb 1 – July 31, 2017.
