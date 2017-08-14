Red Roof® Supports Industry Search Smarter Campaign And Launches Type Don't Click To Protect Travelers From Fake Booking Sites
To combat this, the AHLA created the Search Smarter campaign, encouraging travelers to book directly to save hours of aggravation, check the URL and website address to ensure it's not a third-party vendor and sign up for loyalty programs to save money and receive exclusive perks.
Now, Red Roof, the leading hotel brand in the economy sector, is announcing its own campaign in support of Search Smarter, Type Don't Click. To protect consumers from scam booking sites, Red Roof urges travelers to type RedRoof.com directly into their browsers to assure it's the authentic site.
Clicking through search engines and third-party websites exposes consumers to the dangers of illegitimate booking websites. By typing RedRoof.com directly into their browsers, travelers can avoid booking scams, lost reservations, additional fees and ruined vacations while guaranteeing that they receive the room and rate they reserved. Booking directly gives travelers the peace of mind that their reservation is safe and the confidence that they are interacting with the real Red Roof.
On top of safety, Red Roof guarantees that booking direct on RedRoof.com provides a legitimate reservation at the best rate possible. With the RediPromise™ Guarantee, when travelers book on RedRoof.com, if they find a lower rate within 24 hours of booking, Red Roof will not only adjust the reservation to the lower rate, but also take an additional 15% off the price. Booking directly also includes access to Red Roof's richest-in-class loyalty program, RediCard® Rewards, which rewards travelers with free nights, discounts, complimentary water bottles at check in and 48-hours advance notice on all deals and sales. Travelers will always get the best price and best security by booking directly on RedRoof.com.
Red Roof's recently relaunched authentic site, RedRoof.com, enables travelers to go from road to pillow quicker than ever with a consumer-friendly, mobile-first design platform. Featuring a modern, welcoming and responsive design with dynamic graphics using a full suite of rich media tools, the newly upgraded digital platform also provides geo-localized and personalized content and deals, along with the full display of TripAdvisor reviews, allowing travelers to select the property and room that best fits their needs to make the most informed travel decisions. It intuitively learns about travelers, where they are and where they are going, allowing them to book while on-the-go.
Travelers can book safely and get more information on RediCard at RedRoof.com or by calling 800.RED.ROOF (800.733.7663).
About Red Roof®
Red Roof is a leader in the economy lodging industry with franchised, corporate-managed, and corporate-owned properties, serving millions of guests each year. With coast-to-coast locations, Red Roof has over 500 properties in the U.S. Red Roof is also expanding internationally to Brazil, Canada, Thailand and Japan. The primary goal at Red Roof is to provide customers a savings without sacrificing comfort. The brand has been investing significantly to renovate and upgrade hotels nationwide with sleek and modern NextGen® redesign elements. The Red Roof NextGen hotels feature updated, stylish and home-like interior and exterior designs that demonstrate the Red Roof dedication to providing customers with an affordable stay in a clean, comfortable and modern room. The company is rolling out Red Roof PLUS+®, an enhanced Upscale Economy® offering at a value price, committed to "Adding More Wow to Your Stay!®". Nice Place. Nice Price® is what every consumer can expect when they stay at any Red Roof location. Red Roof also offers franchisees Genuine Relationships. Real Results.™. The Red Roof loyalty program, RediCard®, is the richest in the industry rewarding members with free nights with only 7,000 points, advance notice of special offers, and complimentary bottled water each day of their stay. Traveling with your pet? Don't forget that at Red Roof 'you stay happy, pets stay free' as one well-behaved pet is welcome per room, nationwide. For more information or reservations, call 800.RED.ROOF (800.733.7663) or visit www.RedRoof.com.