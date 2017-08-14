COLUMBUS, Ohio ,-- In support of the industry-wide Search Smarter campaign to educate travelers on the dangers of fake booking websites, Red Roof is taking the lead to further protect consumers by launching its Type Don't Click campaign to ensure safe, authentic booking.

According to the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), every 60 seconds, Americans make 500 hotel bookings online and there has been an astounding increase in the number of consumers who have fallen victim to online booking scams. In fact, over the past two years, booking scams have increased by over 250 percent. Fraudulent booking websites are duping travelers to the tune of 55 million bogus bookings per year totaling almost $4 billion.

To combat this, the AHLA created the Search Smarter campaign, encouraging travelers to book directly to save hours of aggravation, check the URL and website address to ensure it's not a third-party vendor and sign up for loyalty programs to save money and receive exclusive perks.

Now, Red Roof, the leading hotel brand in the economy sector, is announcing its own campaign in support of Search Smarter, Type Don't Click. To protect consumers from scam booking sites, Red Roof urges travelers to type RedRoof.com directly into their browsers to assure it's the authentic site.

Clicking through search engines and third-party websites exposes consumers to the dangers of illegitimate booking websites. By typing RedRoof.com directly into their browsers, travelers can avoid booking scams, lost reservations, additional fees and ruined vacations while guaranteeing that they receive the room and rate they reserved. Booking directly gives travelers the peace of mind that their reservation is safe and the confidence that they are interacting with the real Red Roof.

On top of safety, Red Roof guarantees that booking direct on RedRoof.com provides a legitimate reservation at the best rate possible. With the RediPromise™ Guarantee, when travelers book on RedRoof.com, if they find a lower rate within 24 hours of booking, Red Roof will not only adjust the reservation to the lower rate, but also take an additional 15% off the price. Booking directly also includes access to Red Roof's richest-in-class loyalty program, RediCard® Rewards, which rewards travelers with free nights, discounts, complimentary water bottles at check in and 48-hours advance notice on all deals and sales. Travelers will always get the best price and best security by booking directly on RedRoof.com.

Red Roof's recently relaunched authentic site, RedRoof.com, enables travelers to go from road to pillow quicker than ever with a consumer-friendly, mobile-first design platform. Featuring a modern, welcoming and responsive design with dynamic graphics using a full suite of rich media tools, the newly upgraded digital platform also provides geo-localized and personalized content and deals, along with the full display of TripAdvisor reviews, allowing travelers to select the property and room that best fits their needs to make the most informed travel decisions. It intuitively learns about travelers, where they are and where they are going, allowing them to book while on-the-go.

Travelers can book safely and get more information on RediCard at RedRoof.com or by calling 800.RED.ROOF (800.733.7663).