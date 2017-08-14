Press Release

Hotel and real estate businessman Vivek Chadha named as the EY UK Entrepreneur of the Year 2017 for London & South

Watford businessman Vivek Chadha has been named as the Entrepreneur of the Year by the prestigious Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2017 award for the London & South region.

Vivek Chadha has spearheaded the growth of hotel development company Nine Group, which over the last two years has seen the company become one of the fastest private hotel companies in the UK employing over 800 people with 18 hotels in the portfolio.

The Nine Group portfolio is diverse, with a mixture of residential and commercial properties, plus hotels including the Mercure St Albans Noke Hotel, the Novotel London Heathrow Airport and the Manchester Hotel in Trafford Park.

Having achieved such a level of success in the UK before he has reached the age of 30, Chadha is now looking into continental Europe for hotel acquisitions.

Now in its 31st year globally and 19th year in the UK, Entrepreneur of the Year is the most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs, recognising individuals who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities.

Vivek Chadha said: "It's an honour to have been chosen as Entrepreneur of the Year 2017 for the London and South region. It's a privilege to represent Watford, Hertfordshire and Greater Lond on where several of the hotels from Nine Group portfolio are located. I look forward to representing the Nine Group alongside my fellow nominees at the UK finals."

An independent panel of judges will select winners in each region, who will progress to the UK final held in London in October to compete for the title "EY UK Entrepreneur of the Year".

The UK winner - along with winners from other countries - will then attend the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year Forum in Summer 2018, which gathers the world's most inspiring entrepreneurs, game changers and government leaders from more than 60 countries.