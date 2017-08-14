Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a leading global hospitality company with over 250 full-service hotels, utilizes Sertifi to securely collect signed event contracts and guest payments 100 percent digitally at all full-service properties in North America. Hyatt is no longer hassled with print, sign, and fax regarding paper contracts and credit card authorization forms. The company also eliminates the excessive costs of maintaining and securely storing payment data on site at each property.

Hyatt delivers frictionless business to both its guests and colleagues through Sertifi.

Hyatt colleagues no longer spend 30% of their time chasing paperwork. Sertifi cuts this number in half, allowing sales and events teams to dedicate more time to their guests.

Hyatt reports that it has reduced the time it takes to close business from 48 hours to just 10.5 hours, enabling the company to recognize revenue faster.

In addition to taking 80% of the work out of the overall contract and payment process, Sertifi has also modernized Hyatt's methods of maintaining PCI compliance.

"Our security team was incredibly impressed with the level of PCI compliance and the security of guest data," said Steve Enselein, Hyatt's SVP of Global Events.

Hyatt sales and events team members now send all contracts and payment requests through Sertifi's easy-to-use web portal which is custom branded for each Hyatt property. Guests immediately receive an email enabling them to electronically sign the contract and submit payment details online. Sertifi is integrated with Merchant Link (Hyatt's payment gateway) and Oracle Hospitality's OPERA (Hyatt's property management system), enabling payments to process and post in real time, without manual entry of credit card data.

By Winter 2017, Hyatt will launch Sertifi globally to swiftly collect guest payments regardless of country and currency. Through Sertifi's integration with CyberSource (a Visa company), Hyatt can collect payments in more than 190 countries and territories. Hyatt is committed to expanding the guest convenience experienced in North America around the globe.

Co-Founder of Sertifi, John Stojka, says "Frictionless business revolves around the ability to do business anywhere, at any time, without any hassle. Expanding Sertifi on a global scale will enhance this ability. We're very excited that Hyatt will be taking our solution to properties around the world and we look forward to continuing an excellent partnership."

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 13 premier brands. As of June 30, 2017, the Company's portfolio included 731 properties in 56 countries. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to create value for shareholders, build relationships with guests and attract the best colleagues in the industry.

