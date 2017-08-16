You're feeling rejuvenated on the tail end of a glorious island getaway, with the hotel quickly receding in your rearview mirror, when panic suddenly strikes. Shocked, you realize a pivotal personal item was left behind – your carry-on backpack – the one holding not only your half-devoured novel, but most importantly, your passport. With stress-induced clarity, you picture where it was left – in the hotel room wardrobe next to the safe. Speeding back to the hotel, you call to notify the staff of your urgent loss. When you arrive to the reception desk, not only is your bag missing, but it seems the multiple staff you ask in desperation have no idea about your dilemma. Valuable time is wasted – and your peaceful beach memories are flushed out by fear, angst, and confusion.

This stressful scenario and others like it are the unfortunate reality for many travelers. Now there's a simple solution to waylay the anxieties around lost items for guests and staff alike - the new "Lost & Found" feature of ALICE's concierge technology, ALICE concierge.

Human error is inevitable wherever you go, but ALICE's Lost & Found logbook provides intuitive functionality for managing guest items, enabling any hotel staff member to track lost items in detail from any device.

ALICE Lost & Found features:

Smart search across any description of the item

Photo attachments of items for precision

Digital signature of guest upon pickup

Disposal reporting to see which items are ready to be removed from storage

We at ALICE are confident this tool will improve the lost and found experience. Staff already using our Lost & Found feature have garnered powerful insights to more seamlessly assist guests in an event of missing items. "We use it mainly for lost and found credit cards that are left at the bar or the pool, whether it's for a guest or a visitor in the public spaces," said Ben Edwards, chef Concierge at SIXTY LES. "It's simple to do a search in the corresponding category to locate items. It's great how you can search using any keyword of name or location of where the item was found. The search is really intuitive, flexible, and fast."

In the last 30 days, 3,202 lost and found items were recorded for all ALICE clients using the new module – that's about 163 items per hotel, per month. The most common left-behind items have been chargers, books, shirts, bags, glasses, and shoes.

With Lost & Found in action at your hotel, guest panic will melt into relief when the front desk agent knowingly hands you a coveted lost parcel, or calls you having found it before you even realized it was missing. ALICE's Lost & Found will keep your team ahead of the curve, so they can continue to exceed your guest's expectations through the consistency in service and cross-departmental organization this feature provides. Informed staff lead to happy, repeat guests. Your success is our success.

Lost & Found is part of the ALICE Concierge module, used by Front Desk and Concierge teams in hundreds of hotels across the United States and around the world. Learn more about ALICE Concierge and schedule a demo here.

