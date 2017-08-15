External Article

Why do hotels still put a Bible in the nightstand?

mic.com

Those brave enough to open the drawer of a hotel nightstand may still find a relic from the days before people traveled everywhere with a digital computer in their pockets: a Christian Bible.

Found in chain hotels, motels and inns throughout the United States, this universally accepted hotel accessory is as common as a blow dryer, clean towels and mini soaps. And while some hotels are backing away from including religious texts in their rooms (Marriott’s Millennial-focused brands Moxy and Edition are Bible-free), a December survey by hospitality analytics company STR shows that 79% of hotels have religious materials in their rooms, a slight decrease from the 95% that reported stocking religious texts in December 2006.