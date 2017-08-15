Just in time for National Dog Day on August 26th, The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills is thrilled to welcome two adorable bulldog puppies as its new official mascots – Winston & Churchill. Please let me know if there is an opportunity to feature The London's new mascots in your upcoming editorial!

Named for the iconic British Prime Minister, the dynamic duo will call the approachable-luxury Los Angeles property their full-time home. Each day, guests will have the chance to meet, greet and play with the hotel's four-legged friends twice a day in their favorite hangout, Hampton Court- an intimate and beautiful outdoor space with views of the Hollywood Hills and Sunset Strip. Guests will also see them on their many daily walks around the property, or sometimes lounging poolside at the hotel's famed rooftop pool.

Additionally, groups hosting events at the hotel can invite Winston & Churchill to join the party (for up to one hour), as part of a $250 donation to a local Los Angeles animal shelter.

To celebrate the arrival of Winston & Churchill, The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills is also announcing several pet friendly amenities including 'Winston's Menu' – a dog-friendly culinary offering created by Executive Chef Anthony Keene. Available in every room, the menu features items such as 'The London Pooch', made with Fresh Chicken, Brown Rice, Potatoes and Whole Eggs; 'Doggie Bags Treats' in Peanut Butter, Veggie and Fruit flavors, and Orijen dry food. You can see the full menu here.

Additionally, all furry friends of The London will have a selection of premium dog beds, leashes, water and food bowls and toys for their use. The fur-friendly hotel welcomes dogs under 30 lbs., for a $20 nightly pet fee (with a $100 cleaning fee).