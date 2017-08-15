Puppy Overload: The London West Hollywood Welcomes Its New Bulldog Puppy Mascots
Additionally, groups hosting events at the hotel can invite Winston & Churchill to join the party (for up to one hour), as part of a $250 donation to a local Los Angeles animal shelter.
To celebrate the arrival of Winston & Churchill, The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills is also announcing several pet friendly amenities including 'Winston's Menu' – a dog-friendly culinary offering created by Executive Chef Anthony Keene. Available in every room, the menu features items such as 'The London Pooch', made with Fresh Chicken, Brown Rice, Potatoes and Whole Eggs; 'Doggie Bags Treats' in Peanut Butter, Veggie and Fruit flavors, and Orijen dry food. You can see the full menu here.
Additionally, all furry friends of The London will have a selection of premium dog beds, leashes, water and food bowls and toys for their use. The fur-friendly hotel welcomes dogs under 30 lbs., for a $20 nightly pet fee (with a $100 cleaning fee).