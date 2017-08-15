Palma de Mallorca, Spain – Duetto, the hospitality industry's leader in Revenue Strategy technology, and Meliá Hotels International have partnered to implement Duetto's cloud-based solutions as part of the company's ongoing digital transformation. Meliá, one of the largest hotel companies in the world with seven brands and more than 370 hotels across 43 countries, has undertaken several initiatives to elevate its Revenue Strategy and digital-marketing and distribution capabilities. Its adoption of Duetto's price optimization application, GameChanger, and revenue intelligence application, ScoreBoard, confirms the two companies are aligned on a long-term vision for innovation.

"We are thrilled to partner with Melia, one of the industry's leading companies, and it's gratifying they saw our company as a change agent that could help their transformation," said Patrick Bosworth, Co-Founder and CEO of San Francisco-based Duetto. "We look forward to helping Meliá remake its revenue organization into one that proves the power of Open Pricing, the strategy that drives GameChanger, which will also enable Meliá to leverage new tactics and data sources that continually disrupt the industry."

"Meliá's Revenue Strategy includes next-generation pricing and distribution tactics, the digitization of its loyalty program and a movement toward personalizing the guest experience from booking to post-stay, leading to optimizing the customer experience and to offering the best personalized value proposals for specific audiences," said Thomas Adler, Vice President of Global Revenue Strategy for Meliá Hotels International.

"A modern Revenue Strategy is one important piece of our broader change initiatives, and we felt Open Pricing would not only help us achieve that, but also position Meliá to lead the hotel industry into the future as we pursue goals like personalization and embracing data in everything we do," Adler said. "We look forward to developing even more new strategies and solutions in the future."

ABOUT MELIÁ HOTELS INTERNATIONAL

Founded in 1956 in Palma de Mallorca (Spain), Meliá Hotels International is one of the largest hotel companies worldwide as well as the absolute leader within the Spanish market, with more than 370 hotels (current portfolio and pipeline) throughout more than 40 countries and 4 continents, operated under the brands: Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Innside by Meliá, Sol by Meliá and TRYP by Wyndham. The strategic focus on international growth has allowed Meliá Hotels International to be the first Spanish hotel company with presence in key markets such as China, the Arabian Gulf or the US, as well as maintaining its leadership in traditional markets such as Europe, Latin America or the Caribbean. Its high degree of globalization, a diversified business model, the consistent growth plan supported by strategic alliances with major investors and its commitment to responsible tourism are the major strengths of Meliá Hotels International, being the Spanish Hotel leader in Corporate Reputation (Merco Ranking) and one of the most attractive to work worldwide. Meliá Hotels International is included in the IBEX 35 Spanish stock market index.

Follow Meliá Hotels International on Twitter @MeliaHotelsInt and Facebook meliahotelsinternational. www.melia.com. comunicacion@melia.com

