Global hospitality management software company Xn protel Systems today announced it has implemented Reservation Assistant, a spa, dining and leisure management system, at the newly opened Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach in Bali. Providing end-to-end integration with the hotel's PMS and IPTV systems.

This exciting new property represents an important milestone for InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG®), as it is the world's first Hotel Indigo in a resort location. It boasts eight distinctive lifestyle outlet experiences with an intriguing blend between traditional and modern architecture, which forms the eclectic characteristics of Seminyak. Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach features exquisitely-appointed accommodations that comprises of 247 spacious rooms starting from 50 square meters, 23 stylish suites, 17 one-bedroom pool villas, and 2 two-bedroom pool villas. Each is equipped with a spa-inspired bathroom and fitted with artfully-designed interiors, vibrant modern color palette, locally-influenced decors and furnishings, as well as thoughtful amenities and features at every turn.

Guillaume Epinette , General Manager, Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach said: "Reservation Assistant provides us with a unique way to bring the resort's spa, dining and leisure services to guests electronically, as well as with traditional ways. That means guests can now also use their own smartphone or tablet, web-browser or through the in-room guest TV to seek out and book on-resort offerings, whenever and wherever they want to. It enables us to be more connected with our guests and in turn allows them to be more self-sufficient.

Guillaume continues, "We chose Xn protel Systems because they are a global leader in spa/leisure systems for the accommodation market and we were confident they could deliver exactly what we needed. The Reservation Assistant product provides us with 2-way connectivity to our property management system, so we have a mirror image of our guests' leisure and dining bookings within our PMS. That was extremely important for us."

Craig Chait, Senior Vice President Sales & Marketing Asia/Pacific, Xn protel Systems comments: "Working with the team at Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach has been an exciting project for us. The result is an online digital platform that connects every possible service, from reserving a poolside cabana or lunch/dinner table through to booking a spa treatment or car transfer.

Craig continues, "We are delighted hotel Indigo is able to maximize the visibility of guest services and place leisure and dining services in the hands of its guests. Resulting in happy guests and increased booking conversions during their stay."

Xn protel Systems continues to work with the team at the resort to increase accessibility of services and dining, while generating greater conversion rates from enabling real-time access to the various guest touch-points. Reservation Assistant provides powerful 2-way real-time integration to numerous property management systems, F&B point of sale systems, central reservations and web-booking systems, self-service kiosks, automated access/gate control and many more integration possibilities. Xn protel Systems aims to automate the guest journey by seamlessly connecting Reservation Assistant as a spa/golf/dining/leisure/club solution, with its own and also third party PMS, POS, CRS, materials management and other systems.

