Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach provides guests with the ability to book spa, activities and dining via the web, smart devices and guest in-room IPTV
Using Reservation Assistant, the new Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach has 2-way real-time integration to its property management system and guest room TV, web and guest smart phones. Maximizing bookings and enabling seamless guest experience.
Global hospitality management software company Xn protel Systems today announced it has implemented Reservation Assistant, a spa, dining and leisure management system, at the newly opened Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach in Bali. Providing end-to-end integration with the hotel's PMS and IPTV systems.
Guillaume Epinette , General Manager, Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach said: "Reservation Assistant provides us with a unique way to bring the resort's spa, dining and leisure services to guests electronically, as well as with traditional ways. That means guests can now also use their own smartphone or tablet, web-browser or through the in-room guest TV to seek out and book on-resort offerings, whenever and wherever they want to. It enables us to be more connected with our guests and in turn allows them to be more self-sufficient.
Guillaume continues, "We chose Xn protel Systems because they are a global leader in spa/leisure systems for the accommodation market and we were confident they could deliver exactly what we needed. The Reservation Assistant product provides us with 2-way connectivity to our property management system, so we have a mirror image of our guests' leisure and dining bookings within our PMS. That was extremely important for us."
Craig Chait, Senior Vice President Sales & Marketing Asia/Pacific, Xn protel Systems comments: "Working with the team at Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach has been an exciting project for us. The result is an online digital platform that connects every possible service, from reserving a poolside cabana or lunch/dinner table through to booking a spa treatment or car transfer.
Craig continues, "We are delighted hotel Indigo is able to maximize the visibility of guest services and place leisure and dining services in the hands of its guests. Resulting in happy guests and increased booking conversions during their stay."
Xn protel Systems continues to work with the team at the resort to increase accessibility of services and dining, while generating greater conversion rates from enabling real-time access to the various guest touch-points. Reservation Assistant provides powerful 2-way real-time integration to numerous property management systems, F&B point of sale systems, central reservations and web-booking systems, self-service kiosks, automated access/gate control and many more integration possibilities. Xn protel Systems aims to automate the guest journey by seamlessly connecting Reservation Assistant as a spa/golf/dining/leisure/club solution, with its own and also third party PMS, POS, CRS, materials management and other systems.
Contact
Terry Osborne
Head of Marketing
Send Email
highly functional, cloud-native and open systems provide the latest technology and flexibility. They help world-class hospitality companies in over 50 countries to optimize revenue generation, simplify service operations and enhance the quality of guest communications.
Xn protel Systems is a global hospitality management software company specializing in property management, central reservations, point of sale and activity management solutions. Our business-critical,
We are committed to:
Creating open systems. Working closely with our customers and partners we adopt industry standard protocols to break down traditional integration barriers. Creating truly open, flexible solutions that support guests" growing appetite to be more in control of their stay.
Developing cloud-native products. Our newest technologies are born in the cloud. That means our customers benefit from the latest innovations, can take full advantage of mobile and achieve a lower cost of ownership.
Being easy to do business with. We understand the frustration that comes with unresponsive and inflexible suppliers. We"re not like that. And we don"t take our customers for granted. A customer-centric approach is in our DNA, from preparing quotations through to resolving support calls.
Our next generation, global solutions are backed by outstanding customer service and support. Our dedicated team of highly experienced hotel, hospitality and technology experts work hard to understand customers" needs and the issues they face. Located across our extensive network of offices, our specialists provide the best advice, solutions and support to make sure customers meet the needs of local markets and achieve their business goals.
The Company was formed in the UK in 2002, as Xn Hotel Systems. It was then renamed in 2015 as Xn protel Systems when protel hotelsoftware became a shareholder.
Visit www.xnprotel.com for more information