2017 is more than halfway through, and there are a few brands that TOPHOTELPROJECTS have their eye on that we think should be on your radar before the year is out. Check them out below!

Six Senses

Six Senses is one of our favourites for being cutting edge in terms of wellness and sustainability, and for their local involvement, whether it be supporting local vineyards in Portugal or organising volunteer work in Vietnamese communities.

Thompson Hotels

Redefining the boutique luxury market,Thompson Hotels just keeps catching out attention. Recently features on the 2017 Conde Nast Traveler Hot List too, this brand's urban locations and idyllic beach properties provide guests with a home away from home, if home was stylish, edgy and tailored to your every need.

Rocco Forte Hotels

Rocco Forte's particular brand of 5-star luxury offers guests the chance to live like royalty once they set foot within the walls of the hotel, something which keeps them in our sights. Each unique property has its own character and personality, whether it be in the centre of London or in the middle of a Russian city.

The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

India's very own brand of luxury hotels and resorts takes its place among the global hotel leaders, which never fails to pique our interest. With hotels situated in some of India's most incredibly awe-inspiring palaces, guests feel as if they have been transported to another world, one of exotic aristocracy and total relaxation.

Aman Resorts

With locations as diverse and coveted as Sri Lanka and Greece, Aman Resorts excels at providing a truly relaxing experience, allowing guests to unwind in the most pristine and beautiful surroundings. With a focus on wellness and personalised guest experiences, Aman prides itself on guests that leave happy and healthy.

One&Only Resorts

One&Only Resorts offer guests an entirely luxury experience with their once in a lifetime destinations in the Caribbean, the Americas, Middle East and more. Picture white sands, blue skies, crystal waters, candlelight, and the time of your life.

Oetker Collection

A luxurious collection of regency-standard hotels, the Oetker Collection makes every guest feel like they are in a James Bond film, such is the glamour and luxury of their offerings, as well as the set-piece feel of their properties. Billing themselves as the "Masterpiece Collection", our needle is off the scale when it comes to the Oetker hotel.

