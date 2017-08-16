HOSPA announces exciting Autumn 2017 line-up of seminars and discussions
Not just for HOSPA members, but the hospitality industry as a whole
- The HOSPA autumn programme for September 2017:
Thursday 21 September:
Bridging the gap between traditional and technology
Venue: The Rubens at the Palace, 39 Buckingham Palace Road, London SW1W 0PS
Time: 6pm
Cost: £10 for non-HOSPA members; free for HOSPA members
Bookings:E:hospa@hospa.org
T: 0203 418 8196
How Red Carnation's Rubens at the Palace and Hotel 41, both in London's Buckingham Palace Road, have themselves met the challenge of blending traditional service with the cutting-edge technology demanded by today's guests.
- Thursday 28 September
Staff and Skills Issues in the Tourism and Hospitality Sector
Seminar hosted by Mazars and run in conjunction with the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) Tourism and Hospitality Group, and the British Hospitality Association (BHA).
Venue: Mazars
Tower Bridge House, St. Katherine's Way, London E1W 1DD
Time: 5.30pm for 6pm
Cost: £10 for non-HOSPA members; free for HOSPA members
Bookings:E:hospa@hospa.org
T: 0203 418 8196
Speakers include: Jon Claypole, Partner, Tax Investigations and Employer Solutions, Mazars;
Richard Karmel, Partner, Business and human Rights, Mazars, John Guthrie, Employment Policy Adviser, British Hospitality Association, Moderator: Gareth Jones, Partner – Head of Entrepreneurial Services and Head of Hospitality and Leisure, Mazars. Topics will include the sensitive service charge/tronc issue; the National Minimum Wage; staff uniforms; employee accommodation; and the impact of the Modern Slavery Act.
The HOSPA autumn programme for October 2017:
- Thursday 5 October
For hoteliers ONLY: HOSPA and Atos 1st Annual Roundtable Event: 'Transforming Hospitality, embracing Digital'
Venue: Atos Business Technology and Innovation Centre, 4 Triton Square, Regent's Place, London NW1 3HG
Time: 3.30pm to 7pm
Cost: Free for non-HOSPA members and HOSPA members
Bookings: Limited spaces available.
Speakers include: Juan Antonio Gomez Garcia, Research Analyst BDO UK Leisure and Hospitality. Focusing on how embracing digital can transform hospitality. An opportunity for hospitality leaders to meet and discuss latest trends impacting the sector, in a strictly no sales environment; and learn from keynote speakers. Delegates will have direct input into the inaugural 'Directive on Digital Transformation: Hospitality' report.
Wednesday 18 October
Hotel Asset Managers – Minimising the Pain
How can the relationship between owner and manager – and the value of the hotel – be optimised?
Venue: Sofitel St James's Hotel, Waterloo Place, London SW1
Time: 6pm for 6.30pm
Cost: £10 for non-HOSPA members; free for HOSPA members
Bookings:E:hospa@hospa.org
T: 0203 418 8196
Speakers include: Katie Benson, Vice President Operations, Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts, Cody Bradshaw, Senior Vice President and Head of European Hotels, Starwood Capital, Frank Croston, Partner, Hamilton Hotel Partners, Richard Nottage, Owner, Sofitel St James's and Sofitel Grand, Amsterdam, Hugh Taylor OBE, Chief Executive, Michels & Taylor, Moderator: Russell Kett, Chairman, HVS London Office
Hotel operators expect their operators to increase their hotels' revenues, profits and values. Increasingly they are turning to professional hotel asset managers to help ensure this is achieved. So, what are the advantages – and limitations – of bringing in an asset manager? What are the various options – in-house or outsourced? Shouldn't an experienced hotel operator be able to look after all the owner's interests without such 'interferences' or can each bring out the best in the other? How can it be a mutually rewarding, enlightening and productive relationship? These questions and more will be addressed by the expert panel.
Contact
Jane Pendlebury
HOSPA Chief Executive
Send Email
ABOUT HOSPA
HOSPA (Hospitality Professionals Association for Finance, Revenue Managementand IT) is a non-profit educational organisation, formed to bring together those hospitality industry professionals involved in Financial Management, Revenue Management and IT. Not only is HOSPA recognised as the UK"s authoritative voice in the hospitality industry on financial management, technical accounting issues, taxation, and hotel valuation, but also as the leading arena for debate on hotel technology developments and issues, and Revenue Management topics, through their prestigious annual HOSPACE Conference and meetings programmes (www.hospace.org) . The membership has expanded to nearly 1,100 members. HOSPA – which has provided an industry specific, hospitality focused programme in Financial Management for over 23 years – has recently introduced a similar programme for Revenue Management. HOSPA is on all major Social media channels especially Twitter on @HOSPATweets. For more information, visit: www.hospa.org