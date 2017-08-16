ORLANDO, FL -- Associated Luxury Hotels International (ALHI) has expanded its worldwide portfolio and Southeast U.S. options with the recent addition of three new member hotels. This includes: the 450-room The Guest House at Graceland resort, which opened in October 2016 in Memphis, Tennessee; the oceanfront 404-room Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort on the Northeast Florida coast; and the grand new Hotel Bennett, opening in early spring 2018 in scenicCharleston, South Carolina. The ALHI Global Sales Organization now represents the hotels to the North American and European meetings, conventions and incentive market, according to ALHI's Chief Sales Officer Mark Sergot.

ALHI features a distinguished portfolio of more than 250 luxury-level and upper-upscale hotels and resorts worldwide, plus 23 luxury cruise ships appropriate for meetings and incentive programs, and Destination Management Companies (DMCs) in 100-plus locations worldwide. All of ALHI's member hotels and resorts are eitherindependent or are with an independent hotel brand, and specialize in serving the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions/Conferences and Exhibitions/Events (M.I.C.E.) marketplace.

"These three new members are very special and unique in their own way, with terrific appeal to both meeting and incentive groups," said Sergot. "Located on beautifully landscaped property just a few steps from the gates of Elvis' renowned Graceland, The Guest House at Graceland is a wonderful new option for planners. Featuring a truly picturesque setting overlooking the Atlantic, Omni Amelia Island Plantation provides world-class accommodations, indoor and outdoor event facilities and on-site offerings. While the elegant Hotel Bennett will open this spring in historic and beloved Charleston. We are proud to showcase these fine properties to meeting professionals, incentive specialists and business executives throughout North America and Europe."

Inspired by the iconic Graceland Mansion, the AAA Four-Diamond The Guest House at Graceland

opened this past fall as the most significant enhancement to Graceland since it opened to the public in 1982, and was the largest hotel project in Memphis in over 90 years. In addition to the 450 beautifully appointed and spacious guest rooms and suites, the resort hotel offers more than 17,000 square feet of meeting space, which includes the 10,700-square-foot Grand Ballroom and a state-of-the-art 464-seat theater which is perfect for group presentations and live events. Known for its warm Southern hospitality, the resort also features two full-service restaurants with indoor/outdoor seating, a lobby bar, an expansive outdoor pool, and a manicured lawn space that can accommodate a 400-person tent for outdoor events. The resort is just three miles from Memphis International Airport (MEM).

Nestled on 1,350 acres at the tip of a barrier island just off the Northeast Florida coast, Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort features 404 oceanfront guest rooms, each featuring a private balcony or patio facing the ocean. The legendary destination resort also offers 80,000 square feet of versatile meeting space, which includes a new 16,825-square-foot ballroom, 13,200 square feet of pre-function space and a new 11,000-square-foot event lawn. In addition, the hotel features 10 restaurants, world-class resort pools, 54 holes of championship golf, a full-service spa, 23 tennis courts, kayaking, paddle boarding, and many other recreational options. The resort is 45 minutes from downtown Jacksonville, and 29 miles from Jacksonville International Airport. Private and corporate aircraft charters also can fly directly to Fernandina Beach Municipal Airport, just four miles north of the resort.

Slated to debut this spring, the exceptional new Hotel Bennett features an ideal location on picturesque Marion Square, the most famous green space in the city, which is the site for such events as the Charleston Wine + Food Festival and the popular Charleston Farmer's Market. Blending unparalleled luxury with a prominent setting, the grand hotel is located on a historic site that formerly housed the Charleston Library and the original west wing of The Citadel. In addition to offering 179 finely-appointed guest rooms and suites with custom furnishings, the hotel will feature 9,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space, which will include a 6,600-square-foot ballroom, a terrace overlooking Marion Square, and event spaces with sweeping city views. Plus, the hotel will have a two-tiered restaurant offering outdoor dining, a rooftop pool, a spa, a retail shop and a lobby bar. Charleston International Airport (CHS) is just 20 minutes away.

The Guest House at Graceland becomes ALHI's second member hotel in Memphis, joining the world-famous and legendary The Peabody Memphis. Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort becomes ALHI's fourth option in Northeast Florida, joining the dazzling 193-room One Ocean Resort & Spa, the graceful and stylish 66-room The Lodge & Club at Ponte Vedra Beach and the AAA Five-Diamond, 249-room Ponte Vedra Inn & Club. Hotel Bennett is ALHI's second member in Charleston, joining the sophisticated 434-room Belmond Charleston Place.

For more information about ALHI, any of its member hotels and resorts or Global Luxury Alliance members worldwide, contact your nearest ALHI Global Sales Office. For specific contacts, go to alhi.com to identify the nearest "ALHI GSO Team" sales professionals in your area. In Europe, contact Peter Groom or Mark Gorgon in the U.K. at+44 (0) 207-379-6793, email pgroom@alhi.com or mgorgon@alhi.com , and visit alhi.com.

Contact

Karen Lamonica

PR Contact

Phone: (407) 788-7070, ext. 208

Send Email