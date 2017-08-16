Hotel Las Américas Bolsters In-Room Security with ASSA ABLOY Hospitality’s Elsafe SENTINEL II Safes
Five-star Colombian resort selects in-room safes from global leader in hotel security solutions to streamline maintenance efficiencies and offer secure, user-friendly experience for guests
"We have already been working with the team at ASSA ABLOY Hospitality, using the latest in RFID locking solutions from them, so we had no doubt they could supply us with an electronic in-room safe that met both our needs and the needs of our guests," said Juan David Montes, purchasing manager at Hotel Las Américas. "Since the installation, we've not only streamlined our standard maintenance services, but we're now able to provide our guests with an in-room safe that is large enough to store laptops and tablets, increasing the security of their valuables."
The Elsafe SENTINEL II is a functional, design-conscious and high security in-room safe that consists of a one-piece, cold-pressed steel door that is 70 percent stronger than a flat steel door. In combination with the revolutionary locking system ASSA ABLOY Hospitality is known for, the Elsafe SENTINEL II resists forcible entry and possesses anti-tamper labyrinths that protect the safe's electronics from manipulation.
Since the installation, the property has already seen significant improvements in maintenance efficiencies. Due to the safe's ability to have its batteries changed without actually opening the safe and its long battery life, maintenance staff is able to cut down on the time it takes to perform this task and the frequency with which it needs to be done. The property is also saving money from cutting costs on battery replacement purchases. Additionally, in-room security is now greatly increased due to the Elsafe SENTINEL II's ability to hold larger items, such as laptops, and properly store access events at the safe.
For more information about ASSA ABLOY Hospitality and its comprehensive line of electronic in-room safes and locking solutions, please visit www.assaabloyhospitality.com.
