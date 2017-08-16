The mission of HSMAI's Digital Marketing Council is to inspire success for HSMAI members and those they serve through the creation, curation and promotion of relevant knowledge in the digital marketing space.

As part of this mission, the Council is attempting to provide frequent (at least quarterly) statistical and sentiment data to help hotel marketers benchmark their results and understand how their peers feel about key digital marketing topics.

Benchmarking surveys are sent to all HSMAI members, and members are encouraged to invite their industry peers to participate as well.

Send your suggestions of questions for the next survey to jjones@hsmai.org.

June 2017: Focus on Digital Investments & Third Party Bookings

