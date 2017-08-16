Marriott International announced a new strategic advertising approach to connect guests with its brands and associates. "Golden Rule," the multi-dimensional campaign debuted today in the U.S., and will for the first time feature four of Marriott International's brands together: Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Four Points by Sheraton and SpringHill Suites.

The campaign represents Marriott International's entry into category marketing, a critical evolution of how the company will leverage its collective strength to present a more powerful offering to consumers. Though distinct in their own identity, Courtyard, Fairfield, Four Points and SpringHill Suites are collectively known as the "classic select" brands and represent more than a third of the properties in Marriott's 30 brand portfolio. Together, they are united by their service rooted in human connection, which gave foundation to the "Golden Rule" message.

Noticing an increasingly challenging travel environment, Courtyard, Fairfield, SpringHill and Four Points found the timing right to celebrate the humanity delivered at its hotels that can often be missing inside today's travel experience. The centerpiece of the campaign, "Human," is a 60 second anthemic spot that celebrates the relevance of this not only in our hotels, but around the world. To complement the 60 second spot, a series of 30 second spots will further bring the campaign to life through real stories from associates reinforcing our warmth, familiarity and the genuine human connections that has always been our guiding principles and is the golden thread that ties these brands together.

"The 'Golden Rule' campaign personifies how our associates fundamentally go beyond making one's bed to making someone's day," said Paige Francis, Vice President Global Brand Marketing. "With these four brands comprising a third of Marriott's portfolio, we use our powerhouse status to celebrate human connections, whether it's in Seattle or Singapore. Beyond a campaign, this illustrates that the hospitality we deliver at these four brands can serve as a guiding principle of how all people should treat each other."

The campaign's multi-platform media plan will hit all screen sizes, first in the U.S. before expanding internationally next month in Canada, with a diverse media plan consisting of cinema, broadcast, in-flight and mobile.

The ads will be complemented by digital-only content that highlights real associates and guests at properties around the world. These stories will be featured on the campaign landing page (goldenrule.marriott.com) along with social media channels. Marriott International is also preparing a docuseries for later this fall that will celebrate the most extraordinary examples of altruism.

Marriott International collaborated with advertising agency mcgarrybowen to develop and produce the campaign. For more information, visit: goldenrule.marriott.com

Contact

Danielle Mileno

Marriott International

Send Email