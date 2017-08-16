The American Hotel & Lodging Educational Institute (AHLEI) has published a new edition of Hotel and Restaurant Accounting, by Raymond Cote, CPA, CCP. This introductory hospitality accounting textbook accentuates the relationship between business principles and accounting in hotel and restaurant operations. Students will learn accounting information that can be applied in hotel and restaurant environments.

The eighth edition of Hotel and Restaurant Accounting has been significantly revised, incorporating several chapters and two case studies previously included in the author's Accounting for Hospitality Managers textbook and eliminating or combining several other chapters. Every chapter has been enhanced with key terms, definitions, review questions, and practice problems.

Hotel and Restaurant Accounting is also a required textbook in several of AHLEI's multiple-course curricula for schools and Distance Learning students, including the 12-course Hospitality Management Diploma, eight-course Hospitality Operations Certificate, six-course Hospitality Fundamentals Program, and five-course Accounting and Financial Area of Specialization.

For schools using the textbook, AHLEI also offers a Hotel and Restaurant Accounting Student Workbook. Chapter-by-chapter activities give students additional practice with a variety of hotel and restaurant accounting procedures and transactions. Problems include multiple-choice, true/false, definitions, and computations. Answers are provided in the instructor solutions manual, which is available free with purchase of 10 or more workbooks, by contacting Academic Sales at 1.800.344.4381 or +1.407.999.8100 or sales@ahlei.org.