AHLEI Publishes New Edition of Hotel and Restaurant Accounting Textbook, Workbook
Hotel and Restaurant Accounting is also a required textbook in several of AHLEI's multiple-course curricula for schools and Distance Learning students, including the 12-course Hospitality Management Diploma, eight-course Hospitality Operations Certificate, six-course Hospitality Fundamentals Program, and five-course Accounting and Financial Area of Specialization.
For schools using the textbook, AHLEI also offers a Hotel and Restaurant Accounting Student Workbook. Chapter-by-chapter activities give students additional practice with a variety of hotel and restaurant accounting procedures and transactions. Problems include multiple-choice, true/false, definitions, and computations. Answers are provided in the instructor solutions manual, which is available free with purchase of 10 or more workbooks, by contacting Academic Sales at 1.800.344.4381 or +1.407.999.8100 or sales@ahlei.org.