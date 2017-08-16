Comfort Brand Hotels Continue Category Dominance with Hotel Openings and Strongest Pipeline in History
The Choice Hotels development team boosted the brand's pipeline, securing 40 percent more contracts in the second quarter of 2017 compared to the second quarter of 2016. Further, Comfort is on track to hit 56 openings this year which includes 12 recent openings that were a mix of new construction and conversion projects. They include:
- Comfort Inn in Kalamazoo, MI – 64 guest rooms
- Comfort Inn & Suites in Hannibal, MO – 74 guest rooms
- Comfort Inn in Detroit, MI – 77 guest rooms
- Comfort Inn & Suites in Barnesville, PA – 70 guest rooms
- Comfort Suites in Florence, KY – 84 guest rooms
- Comfort Inn in Altoona, IA – 69 guest rooms
- Comfort Suites in Kyle, TX – 72 guest rooms
- Comfort Inn in Chambersburg, PA – 64 guest rooms
- Comfort Inn in Ottawa, IL – 69 guest rooms
- Comfort Inn & Suites in East Ellijay, GA – 58 guest rooms
- Comfort Suites in Piedmont, SC – 80 guest rooms
- Comfort Inn & Suites in Albuquerque, NM – 82 guest rooms
"As a leader in the upper midscale category, we pride ourselves on providing business and leisure guests with superior service and offerings at Comfort hotels, which are reflected in high guest satisfaction scores," said Anne Smith, vice president, brand management and design, Choice Hotels. "With these new openings, we look forward to providing guests with even more options to choose from across the U.S."
There are more than 1,800 Comfort hotels open across North America in popular travel destinations, including top markets like Salt Lake City, UT; Charleston, SC; Jacksonville, FL; North Myrtle Beach, SC; Austin, TX; Oklahoma City, OK; and Tampa, FL.
Comfort® Rested.Set.Go.®
