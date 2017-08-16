ROCKVILLE, Md. – The Comfort hotel brand is experiencing a record-setting pipeline while successfully executing on the brand's growth strategy to open one hotel per week in 2017. Developer interest in the brand remains strong due to the Comfort brand's appealing prototype, category-leading results, and the proven leadership in the upper midscale segment of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH).

"Choice is a proven leader in the midscale and upper midscale segments, and we've been dominating the space for years with Comfort," said Brian Quinn, vice president, franchise development, Choice Hotels. "The Comfort brand continues to fortify its position by beating the upper midscale segment in RevPAR growth and stealing share in the U.S. The brand has recorded 33 consecutive months of RevPAR index gains compared to its competition. With a cost-effective model and strong return on investment, the brand meets the needs of both experienced and first-time hotel developers."

The Choice Hotels development team boosted the brand's pipeline, securing 40 percent more contracts in the second quarter of 2017 compared to the second quarter of 2016. Further, Comfort is on track to hit 56 openings this year which includes 12 recent openings that were a mix of new construction and conversion projects. They include:

Comfort Inn in Kalamazoo, MI – 64 guest rooms

Comfort Inn & Suites in Hannibal, MO – 74 guest rooms

Comfort Inn in Detroit, MI – 77 guest rooms

Comfort Inn & Suites in Barnesville, PA – 70 guest rooms

Comfort Suites in Florence, KY – 84 guest rooms

Comfort Inn in Altoona, IA – 69 guest rooms

Comfort Suites in Kyle, TX – 72 guest rooms

Comfort Inn in Chambersburg, PA – 64 guest rooms

Comfort Inn in Ottawa, IL – 69 guest rooms

Comfort Inn & Suites in East Ellijay, GA – 58 guest rooms

Comfort Suites in Piedmont, SC – 80 guest rooms

Comfort Inn & Suites in Albuquerque, NM – 82 guest rooms

"As a leader in the upper midscale category, we pride ourselves on providing business and leisure guests with superior service and offerings at Comfort hotels, which are reflected in high guest satisfaction scores," said Anne Smith, vice president, brand management and design, Choice Hotels. "With these new openings, we look forward to providing guests with even more options to choose from across the U.S."

There are more than 1,800 Comfort hotels open across North America in popular travel destinations, including top markets like Salt Lake City, UT; Charleston, SC; Jacksonville, FL; North Myrtle Beach, SC; Austin, TX; Oklahoma City, OK; and Tampa, FL.

Comfort® Rested.Set.Go.®

The Comfort brand, franchised by Choice Hotels, has been trusted by travelers and hotel owners for more than 30 years. With a proven track record of reliability, convenience and value, both Comfort Inn and Comfort Suites hotel properties offer everything you need to feel refreshed and ready to take on the day, whether you're traveling for business or leisure. Comfort is the largest 100 percent smoke-free hotel brand in the North America with more than 1,800 properties open and operating. With a Comfort brand hotel everywhere you need to be, complimentary amenities include a hot, hearty and healthy breakfast, free Wi-Fi, business center, and fitness center or swimming pool at most locations. Rested. Set. Go.® Because behind every great day is a great night. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com/Comfort-Inn or www.choicehotels.com/Comfort-Suites.

