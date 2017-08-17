Los Angeles – This October, BLLA is disrupting the boutique space with the launch of the Stay Boutique™ Leadership Conference, replacing the association's annual Leadership Symposium. Designed to congregate the leaders and influencers in the community, the new conference will take the boutique and lifestyle sector to new heights, dissect the "new boutique mindset" and forecast ahead to what boutique means for 2018. Hotel pioneers, lifestyle authorities and hospitality innovators will gather at the UCLA Luskin Conference Center for this three-day event to educate the boutique community and network with the industry's most influential players.

Keynoting this year on the 'influence of luxury' is CEO Bill Walshe of Viceroy Hotel Group, who joins over 50 speakers representing Absolut Elyx, Bang & Olufsen, Nighthawk Breakfast Bar, Ace Hotels, Tenants of the Trees, Runyon Group and other leaders you wouldn't expect at a hospitality conference. The powerhouse lineup will celebrate all things boutique & lifestyle and focus on how to re-disrupt the ever-growing space, by diving into topics including millennial powerhouses, redefining the retail landscape, the 'new' Hollywood, how to treat influencers, the world of boutique F&B and more.

"We're excited to launch the new wave of hospitality conferences at this year's inaugural Stay Boutique Leadership Conference, tied into the launch of BLLA's brand-new Stay Boutique™ platform, the world's first-ever boutique direct booking platform" says BLLA Founder and CEO, Frances Kiradjian. "As an association, our vision has always been to disrupt the space and we're eager to learn what's next for the world of boutique." Click to view the Stay Boutique video.

"We've noticed a sort of repetition in the hospitality conference world, hoteliers talking about hotels over and over again. Our industry hasn't been able to think quite outside the box yet in terms of educational events and BLLA is finally changing that!" says BLLA Vice President, Ariela Kiradjian. "We're creating an experience to inspire boutique-thinkers through innovative ways. Boutique hotels became extremely popular from their unconventional ways, so why hasn't the hospitality conference space followed? BLLA isn't afraid to do what's different, we thrive because of that."

"As a keen supporter of BLLA I am excited to keynote this year's 'Stay Boutique' conference," says CEO Bill Walshe of Viceroy Hotel Group." I look forward to sharing more with attendees about the ideology behind why guests connect more than ever with today's luxury boutique hotels."

The October conference ties into the fall launch of BLLAs 'Stay Boutique™' platform, the world's first list of real boutique & lifestyle hotels including a direct booking platform for the niche sector, all at no cost to the hotel and no booking fees for customers. Winners of BLLA's annual Boutique Awards of over 14 categories will also be announced at the conference, including Boutique/Lifestyle Hotel of the Year, Hotelier and Person of the Year, Top Boutique Influencer and more. Attendees will have a chance to participate in extreme networking sessions aimed to broker quality relationships within the luxury lifestyle and boutique sector. Also accompanying the event will be an opening gathering, cocktail reception and a Gala Awards Dinner and ceremony.

About the Boutique & Lifestyle Lodging Association ( BLLA )

BLLA is the world's most innovative and progressive organization dedicated to the luxury independent boutique lodging and lifestyle industries. The association connects the world's most dynamic executives with cutting edge business and operational insight. BLLA's membership benefits allow access to the world's leading minds in the space through events, research and education. Our mission is to provide leadership and opportunities for global recognition and connections to the world's best hotels, vendors and manufacturers. All resulting in strategic interactions and access to information that helps people and organizations thrive. Join the movement that BLLA gave birth to in 2009 and become a part of something that is truly unique, exciting and inspirational. www.blla.org

