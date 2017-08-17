External Article

Airbnb bans white supremacists from using its service after Charlottesville protest

foxnews.com

Airbnb announced that white supremacists are permanently barred from using the service to reserve lodging. (Reuters) Airbnb announced on Tuesday that white supremacists would be permanently barred from using the service to make reservations for lodging following Saturday's deadly protests in Charlottesville, Va.

Nathan Blecharczyk, Airbnb’s co-founder, told Bloomberg on Tuesday that the company quietly rejected white supremacists last week from making reservations through the website for the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, according to the Independent. Blecharczyk said the company started deleting suspected white supremacists’ accounts after they were informed of the gathering.