What's your favorite hotel perk: Is it the swanky gym, the fluffy pillows, the opulent spa? Or maybe it's the simple but luxurious treat that is room service. After all, once you've ordered an indulgent breakfast in bed, it's hard to go back to making it yourself.

One hotel in Singapore is taking room service to a new level thanks to AURA, the room service robot.

AURA works in the M Social Hotel in Singapore – a lifestyle hotel designed with the business-traveling millennial in mind.

Francesca Street, CNN * Published 15th August 2017

