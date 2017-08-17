Excel Group Announces Strategic Downtown D.C. Property Acquisition
"It's an exciting time to be in NoMa, and we're thrilled to announce this acquisition," remarked managing partner Shoham Amin. "As an early stakeholder in this up-and-coming area of Washington, we're very confident in the local market's outlook, and look forward to the continued commercial and residential growth coming to the neighborhood."
Hyatt Place will be Excel's closest acquisition in proximity to its headquarters —a significant move as the firm continues to expand its footprint. With a current portfolio of 17 properties, Excel Group is among the fastest-growing real estate companies in the nation, most recently ranked third by Inc Magazine in 2016.
For more information, please contact Shoham Amin, Managing Partner of Excel Group at shoham.amin@excelgp.com.
About Hyatt Place Washington DC/US Capitol
With over 200 rooms and an ideal location in DC's vibrant NoMa neighborhood, the 14-story Hyatt Place Washington DC/US Capitol is a contemporary hotel offering style and comfort to travelers visiting the nation's capital. Rejuvenate with KenetMD bath essentials and sleep soundly on a Hyatt Grand Bed. Free hotel-wide Wi-Fi, free hot breakfast, 24-hour gym and indoor pool make your stay more comfortable. Hyatt Place also features 1600 square feet of meeting space for small meetings or large events.
About Excel
Excel Group is a Washington, D.C.-based private equity firm that owns, develops, and asset manages hotels in high-growth markets across the Eastern U.S. Excel Group is focused on disciplined, cycle-appropriate hotel real estate acquisitions and asset management.