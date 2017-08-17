Interstate Hotels & Resorts Adds Hyatt Regency Sarasota To Managed Portfolio
Interstate also operates a 230-room Marriott in Minneapolis for Dr. Patel. Said Mike Deitemeyer, CEO of Interstate Hotels & Resorts, "It is gratifying to earn additional business from an existing customer. Operating premium-branded, full service hotels are at the core of our management capabilities, and we are excited to expand our relationship with Dr. Patel's organization within this lodging sector. We are confident in delivering exceptional guest experiences and generating superior financial returns for this premium, market-leading hotel and are thankful for his belief in our operating model."
A global leader in third-party hotel management, Interstate Hotels & Resorts' depth of experience across all lodging segments and asset classes drives results in each of its managed hotels worldwide. For more information on Interstate Hotels & Resorts, visit www.InterstateHotels.com.
Interstate Hotels & Resorts is the leading U.S.-based global hotel management company, operating branded full- and select-service hotels and resorts, convention centers and independent hotels worldwide. Currently, Interstate and its affiliates manage 431 hotels with over 77,300 rooms around the globe. In addition Interstate has executed agreements to manage 51 hotels with over 9,400 rooms under development or construction.
