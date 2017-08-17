JMBM's Global Hospitality Group Announces the Publication of an EB-5 Handbook for Developers
The Developer's EB-5 Handbook is written to help developers assess the potential opportunities for EB-5 financing while avoiding potential traps for the unwary. Written by legal and business advisors to top developers with great projects in the United States, the Handbook includes articles addressing the following topics:
- What is EB-5 all about? What are its essentials?
- Is EB-5 still viable for developers with everything going on today?
- How can you evaluate an EB-5 construction financing opportunity for your project?
- What is the optimum EB-5 construction financing structure for development projects?
- What drives the size and terms of EB-5 financing in the capital stack?
- How much? How cheap? How certain? How long?
- How can you spot key "show stoppers" before you get too involved?
- What are the most common mistakes developers make with EB-5 financing?
- Who do I need on my EB-5 financing team?
To download a free copy of The Developer's EB-5 Handbook, go to the Resource Center on HotelLawyer.com.
If you would like to discuss any of the issues presented in the Handbook, please contact us:
Contact
Jim Butler
Phone: 310.201.3526
Fax: 310.203.0567
Send Email
