SAN DIEGO – Today, Inc. Magazine unveiled its 36th annual Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies and San Diego-based hotel management firm, RAR Hospitality is pleased to announce its ranking of No. 2383. This is the first year RAR Hospitality has been featured on this exclusive list.

"The RAR team is honored to receive this recognition as we have relentlessly worked to make a difference in the hospitality industry," said Robert Rauch, founder, chief executive officer and president of RAR. "We have grown because of our partner commitment, employee dedication and comprehensive ability to adapt to the evolving industry."

The 36th annual Inc. 5000 list represents a multitude of fast-growing, privately-owned companies and industries. To qualify for the list, Inc. examined each company's growth percentage and revenue, analyzing data from 2013 to 2016. RAR Hospitality achieved the No. 2383 spot because of the company's remarkable growth rate of 152 percent. Since the company's establishment in 1990, RAR has expanded its hotel portfolio of branded, independent and boutique properties in Southern California, Arizona and Colorado including The Lafayette Hotel, Swim Club & Bungalows, The Keating Hotel, Fairfield Inn & Suites San Diego North/San Marcos, Hilton Garden Inn San Diego/Del Mar, DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix North and Arabella Hotel Sedona.

The rarefied 2017 Inc. 5000 list can be accessed online at www.inc.com/inc5000 along with company profiles and results and the Inc. 500 list will be published in the September issue of Inc. Magazine.

The company has been awarded with prestigious accolades such as San Diego Business Journal's fastest-growing private companies,LODGING Magazine's top 50 management companies and Hotel Business Magazine's top management companies. RAR Hospitality is located at 10840 Thornmint Road #110, San Diego. For more information, please visit www.RARHospitality.com or call (858) 239-1800.

Contact

Stephanie Ferrer

Senior Account Executive - Knight Agency

Phone: (480) 447-9996

Send Email