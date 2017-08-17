RAR Hospitality Recognized on Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Leading hotel management firm achieves three-year growth of 152 percent
The 36th annual Inc. 5000 list represents a multitude of fast-growing, privately-owned companies and industries. To qualify for the list, Inc. examined each company's growth percentage and revenue, analyzing data from 2013 to 2016. RAR Hospitality achieved the No. 2383 spot because of the company's remarkable growth rate of 152 percent. Since the company's establishment in 1990, RAR has expanded its hotel portfolio of branded, independent and boutique properties in Southern California, Arizona and Colorado including The Lafayette Hotel, Swim Club & Bungalows, The Keating Hotel, Fairfield Inn & Suites San Diego North/San Marcos, Hilton Garden Inn San Diego/Del Mar, DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix North and Arabella Hotel Sedona.
The rarefied 2017 Inc. 5000 list can be accessed online at www.inc.com/inc5000 along with company profiles and results and the Inc. 500 list will be published in the September issue of Inc. Magazine.
The company has been awarded with prestigious accolades such as San Diego Business Journal's fastest-growing private companies,LODGING Magazine's top 50 management companies and Hotel Business Magazine's top management companies. RAR Hospitality is located at 10840 Thornmint Road #110, San Diego. For more information, please visit www.RARHospitality.com or call (858) 239-1800.
Contact
Stephanie Ferrer
Senior Account Executive - Knight Agency
Phone: (480) 447-9996
Send Email
About RAR Hospitality
RAR Hospitality offers the full spectrum of hospitality management services to hotel and resort owners, developers,lenders, and investors. Founded by Bob Rauch, the “Hotel Guru,” RAR Hospitality is headquartered in San Diego and has a hotel presence in Southern California, Arizona and Colorado. RAR’s clients include boutique, branded, and independent hotels. With more than two decades of experience delivering expert services and oversight to hoteliers, developers, and hospitality finance professionals, RAR is one of the industry’s most trusted and respected names. For more information, visit RARHospitality.com.