GBTA Kicks off India Conference in New Delhi
GBTA Honors Indian Members with Prestigious Business Travel Professional Service Award
An awards presentation will also take place for two of GBTA India's advisory board members who were honored with the prestigious Business Travel Professional Service Award during GBTA Convention 2017 last month in Boston. Mritunjaya Chandra Mohan, Regional Travel Manager (INDIA,JAPAC,EMEA) - Global Procurement, Adobe Systems, and Arif Patel, Vice President Sales, Marketing, Distribution & Loyalty, Accor Hotels, are the first ever Indian recipients of this award.
The award is reserved for a select group of experienced travel professionals who have distinguished themselves as industry leaders. These professionals have devoted themselves to GBTA through their region or chapter. They stand out at their jobs, and they are recognised leaders within the industry.
Mritunjaya has been a member of the India advisory board since its inception last year and his valuable contributions have helped develop and deliver the initial symposium as also the workshop series in India. He is recognised by his peers for building strong collaborative relationships with industry partners and for implementing the most innovative elements into his company's business travel program.
Arif is a founding advisory board member of GBTA in India and his unqualified support was critical in ensuring our successful inaugural 2016 event in New Delhi. He has over 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry in South Asia and has independently conducted research used by hotel operators, investors and trade analysts to evaluate the feasibility of a hotel in relation to the air capacity within its geography, within India.
GBTA Conference 2017 New Delhi is being held at the Hotel Pullman New Delhi Aerocity today, August 18, 2017. Follow the conference on twitter using #GBTANewDelhi and view the full agenda here.
Contact
Colleen Gallagher
Phone: +1 703-236-1133
Send Email
About the Global Business Travel Association
The Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) is the world"s premier business travel and meetings trade organization headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area with operations on six continents. GBTA"s 9,000-plus members manage more than $345 billion of global business travel and meetings expenditures annually. GBTA and the GBTA Foundation deliver world-class education, events, research, advocacy and media to a growing global network of more than 28,000 travel professionals and 125,000 active contacts. To learn how business travel drives lasting business growth, visit www.gbta.org.