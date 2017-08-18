In 2020, EVEN Hotel Auckland is slated to make its debut, marking the first time that the brand—which was homegrown by InterContinental Hotels Group to focus specifically on a consumer shift toward holistic wellness—will expand its reach outside of North America.

EVEN offers some of the best fitness facilities in the industry, including in-room exercise zones with a selection of organic foods that are fresh and simple and great for health nuts. The brand also goes beyond physical fitness, trying to improve guest mental health via bedrooms with unbelievably plush bedding, aromatherapy and soothing lighting profiles aimed at fostering a good night of sleep that will energize those who stay there.

Simply put, IHG's EVEN is one of the single hottest brands in all of the global hospitality industry right now, catering to health-conscious travelers. Recent openings have included properties in Miami and New York City, and now…New Zealand?

Why is EVEN picking Auckland for its first property outside of the North American market? Well, the answer is quite simple really: New Zealand, with natural beauty unlike anything else found on the planet, is one of the hottest destinations for travelers who fancy themselves outdoor people, or who simply just want to relax amid the Earth's splendor.

Along with IHG, Pro-invest is partnering in the endeavor to bring EVEN to New Zealand, and that companies principal, Ronald Barrott, recently spoke to the reasons why they have decided to target the island nation.

Barrott said: "With more than 3.5 million visitors in 2016 and a naturally adventurous and health-conscious population, New Zealand is a great fit for EVEN Hotels. We are very excited to be opening EVEN Hotel Auckland, the first outside of North America, in partnership with IHG."

Indeed, New Zealand's larger overall hotel pipeline is robust, with 23 projects slated to be completed by the end of 2018, and 8 more still coming past that. Like the new EVEN Hotel location, the majority of these projects will be located in Auckland, which is home to 12 total projects. Overall, New Zealand in the coming years will play host to 31 projects with 5,349 rooms. These are not insignificant numbers for such a small, seemingly out of the way country.

Getting back to the EVEN Hotel, it will be located in the heart of Auckland's city center, at the busy corner of Albert and Wyndham Streets. The hotel will have 200 rooms and what operators say is its own distinctive vibe, featuring natural and modern design that brings the outdoors into the interior and also offers energized workspaces.

Let´s take a look at 3 projects currently underway in New Zealand:

Sudima Apartment Christchurch

The project will comprise a five star apartment hotel, office building, retail space, restaurants and associated car parking. The two, four-level towers will be located on the corner Montreal and Salisbury Streets, a prime location within walking distance to the heart of the CBD.

Wyndham Garden Hobson Street

The Wyndham Garden Hobson Street will offer a mix of studio rooms and one, two and three-bedroom apartments.

Swiss-Belresort Coronet Peak

Swiss-Belresort Coronet Peak is well located near the Coronet Peak ski fields as well as the Shotover Jet operation and across the road from the famous Onsen Hot Pools. It is a location that attracts both international and national tourists.

