SACRAMENTO, CA – California Lodging Industry Association announces that Mimi Chakravorti, Executive Director of Strategy, Landor, a premier global branding and design firm, will be the keynote speaker at the California Lodging Expo® and Conference on November 6, 2017 at the Hilton Concord.

Ms. Chakravorti's presentation, "Being Agile in an Age of Disruption" will be the highlight of the popular trade show which is free to the public. She has worked with a variety of hospitality brands, including Marriott International, in defining who they are and helping them maintain relevance in a highly competitive landscape. Her presentation at the Lodging Expo will consider branding options in a time of transition within the industry.

To register as an exhibitor or attendee at the California Lodging Expo® and Conference, visit www.goo.gl/cjpYwX, or contact Chris Middleton at 925 478-0929 or cmiddleton@clia.org. This popular annual trade show includes educational sessions, drawings for prizes, Industry Luncheon and Wine Tasting.

