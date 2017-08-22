External Article

The power of employee engagement

Redefining the restaurant experience

deloitte.com

Cultivating employee engagement can help restaurants create positive customer experiences and reduce costly turnover. By focusing on the five core elements of employee engagement, restaurants can create a motivated workforce of brand ambassadors that take ownership of the customer experience.

