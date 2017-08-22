The power of employee engagement
Redefining the restaurant experience
deloitte.com
Cultivating employee engagement can help restaurants create positive customer experiences and reduce costly turnover. By focusing on the five core elements of employee engagement, restaurants can create a motivated workforce of brand ambassadors that take ownership of the customer experience.
