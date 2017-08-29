Conformity Doesn’t Mean a Better Customer Experience, Says Magnuson Worldwide
KC Cook, VP, Brand and Development of Magnuson Worldwide, said, "Travelers today don't want to stay in rooms that look the same in every city. They want authenticity and original experiences. Hotel owners that look at what makes their property offering unique can really take advantage of this shift. With the right marketing and processes in place, hotels can use their personal style to attract customers, receive great reviews, and keep travelers coming back. Of course, there does need to be a balance and simple non-conformity isn't enough alone to improve customer experience but hotels can make it work for them."
Recognizing the importance of style and unique properties, Magnuson Worldwide offers a more flexible network than the traditional franchise model. While giving businesses access to industry leading technology and the benefits that operating as part of a chain can bring, such as marketing skills and enticing loyalty programmes, the brand allows hotels to retain their sense of personality. By connecting hotels that are part of its network with an engaged audience, Magnuson Worldwide can help business owners increase their profits consistently, it's a model that thousands of hoteliers have already taken advantage of.
About Magnuson Worldwide:
Since its launch thirteen years ago, Magnuson Worldwide has become America’s fastest growing hotel brand and a top 15 global chain, marketing over 1,000 hotels across six countries and three continents. Magnuson Worldwide’s newly formed distribution partnership with Chinese operator Jin Jiang Hotels and Europe’s Louvre Hotels is the world’s largest hotel alliance, forming a consortium of over 8,000 hotels and 800,000 rooms worldwide, equal to the size of a top 2 global hotel chain.