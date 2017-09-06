Oak Inn rebrands as M Star Hotel Brewton
Formerly the Oak Inn, the new M Star Hotel Brewton will upgrade its market position to attract travelers via an affiliation with Magnuson Worldwide's international portfolio of over 1,000 hotels and state-of-the-art, global distribution platform.
Thomas Magnuson, CEO of Magnuson Worldwide says: "We are delighted to be welcoming Anand Patel and the full team at the M Star Hotel Brewton to the Magnuson family."
About Magnuson Worldwide:
Since its launch thirteen years ago, Magnuson Worldwide has become America’s fastest growing hotel brand and a top 15 global chain, marketing over 1,000 hotels across six countries and three continents. Magnuson Worldwide’s newly formed distribution partnership with Chinese operator Jin Jiang Hotels and Europe’s Louvre Hotels is the world’s largest hotel alliance, forming a consortium of over 8,000 hotels and 800,000 rooms worldwide, equal to the size of a top 2 global hotel chain.