At Magnuson Worldwide, America's fastest growing hotel brand, we are proud to announce the branding of the M Star Hotel Brewton.

The M Star Hotel Brewton is located only minutes from Neil Colonial Center and close to Jefferson Davis Community College. The hotel is within the vicinity of Brewton Heights Shopping Center and the Country Club of Brewton making it the perfect venue for leisure and business.

Formerly the Oak Inn, the new M Star Hotel Brewton will upgrade its market position to attract travelers via an affiliation with Magnuson Worldwide's international portfolio of over 1,000 hotels and state-of-the-art, global distribution platform.

Thomas Magnuson, CEO of Magnuson Worldwide says: "We are delighted to be welcoming Anand Patel and the full team at the M Star Hotel Brewton to the Magnuson family."

