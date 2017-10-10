Hotels Should Already be Planning Their 2018 Summer Marketing Campaign, According to Industry Experts
It's time to start now
Alysha Smith, Global Head of Marketing for Magnuson Worldwide, said, "With so many other aspects to running a hotel, marketing can often be left on the back burner when it should be viewed as an essential element. Digital technology is giving hotels, whether they're small, independently run or huge chains, so many ways to connect and attract potential customers from all over the world. Building up a following and brand awareness can really take a hotel to the next level, boosting their revenue and prestige."
For many boutique hotels, allocating the funding for marketing activities and finding the people with the right skills can be a challenge. It's an area that Magnuson Worldwide recognized as crucial when developing their supportive offering to the industry. Every hotel that becomes a member of the exciting network benefits from the instant brand recognition that Magnuson Worldwide brings, thanks to its dedicated marketing team and national advertising campaign. However, the service provided by the leading network goes one step further. Understanding the need for targeted, local marketing too, each Magnuson Worldwide partner receives a 20% rebate of their annual fees to invest in local advertising budgets to drive up bookings.
Contact
Alysha Smith
Head of Marketing
Phone: 8000148132
Fax: 8000148132
Send Email
About Magnuson Worldwide:
Since its launch thirteen years ago, Magnuson Worldwide has become America's fastest growing hotel brand and a top 15 global chain, marketing over 1,000 hotels across six countries and three continents. Magnuson Worlwide's newly formed distribution partnership with Chinese operator Jin Jiang Hotels and Europe's Louvre Hotels is the world's largest hotel alliance, forming a consortium of over 8,000 hotels and 800,000 rooms worldwide, equal to the size of a top 2 global hotel chain.
For more information, visit magnusonworldwide.com or email info@magnusonhotels.com