SINGAPORE – Millennium Hotels and Resorts introduces a new guest service associate, AURA the Relay Robot, South East Asia's first Front-of-House Autonomous Service Delivery Robot in the hotel industry at M Social Singapore.

Millennium Hotels and Resorts looked to increase productivity using a robotic solution with AURA helping to optimise operations, boost productivity and lift guest experiences to a new level starting from M Social Singapore.

Situated along Robertson Quay, M Social Singapore is a 293-room lifestyle design hotel that thrives on an interplay of friendship, community and new experiences. Designed by Philippe Starck, it is the hotel for millennials and the millennial mindset by Millennium Hotels and Resorts, the hotel arm of property giant City Developments Limited (CDL). M Social Singapore, is the Winner of South East Asia Property Awards for Best Hotel Development 2016, Best Hotel Architectural Design 2016, Best Hotel Interior Design 2016, Best Green Development 2016 and Platinum Green Mark award. The second M Social in Auckland is set to open at the end of 2017.

Developed by Savioke, she is the first deployment outside of the USA, who works alongside people in busy environments. As described by Savioke CEO Steve Cousins, "You put something in AURA, the Relay Robot, tell her where to go, and she will go there to deliver it, and then return to her docking station by herself." "AURA, can operate and ride in elevators, navigate her way to a guest's door, let them know that a delivery has arrived (guest phone rings), and then open its lid for guests when they answer the door," he continued.

Currently, AURA delivers items like bottled water, towels, toiletries and amenities to guest rooms at M Social Singapore.

"As we innovate with technology and robotics, the heart of hospitality is actually about people. AURA frees human time to allow staff to be more engaged with guests at a deeper level. We are not replacing people with robots or technology, we instead want to use technology to further enhance our services. " said Vice President of Operations Singapore, Mr Lee Richards of the Millennium Hotels and Resorts.

In the works are more AURAs to be launched in the near future for Singapore hotels under the Millennium Hotels and Resorts namely, Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel, M Hotel Singapore, Orchard Hotel Singapore and Studio M Hotel. AURA's brother who is yet to be

named has the ability to cook different types of eggs. He will likely be introduced in the year 2018.

