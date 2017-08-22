According to Phocuswright, 79 percent of bookings on hotel websites were made by travelers that belonged to a hotel loyalty program or guest recognition program. As the travel planning landscape evolves, the more relevant content you deliver to the website visitor and your current and future potential guests, the better the engagement and the higher the conversions and revenues.

HEBS Digital will host a webinar, "How to Increase Customer Loyalty by Fully Integrating Guest Acquisition & Engagement," on Thursday, August 24 at 2:00p.m. EST (11:00a.m. PST) to help hoteliers increase direct bookings and lessen dependency on the OTAs by providing a roadmap for hoteliers to make their guests feel valued and recognized.

This webinar will cover how to:

Identify and engage your property's "best guests" based on their RFM value

Remove the data and digital marketing silos

Master guest acquisition in this age of the complex travel planning journey

Choose the best CRM technology and solutions

Best utilize your guest data to foster loyalty and increase direct bookings

Your speakers:

Mariana Safer, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing

Garrick Lee, Marketing Manager

Victoria Hsia, Manager, Digital Media & Creative Strategy

Larissa Horn, Account Executive.

