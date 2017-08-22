The Social Media Newsroom of ITB Berlin provides regular online updates at http://newsroom.itb-berlin.de/en from the World's leading Travel Trade Show.

The United Nations has proclaimed 2017 the 'International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development'. Under the aegis of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) the declared aim is to strengthen awareness for tourism activities that contribute to sustainable development. At the World's Leading Travel Trade Show® In March 2017, ITB Berlin, which for many years has engaged in numerous projects campaigning for greater social justice, environmental protection and human rights, also focused the spotlight on raising awareness for sustainable tourism. In cooperation with the Federal Ministry of the Interior (BMI) and the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ), the ITB Berlin Convention devoted an entire panel discussion to the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development. Overall, relations between ITB Berlin and UNWTO are excellent, and there have been high-profile UNWTO events at ITB Berlin for many years. Among them was this year's pre-launch of the 2nd UNWTO Global Report on LGBT Tourism, featuring an interview with ITB Berlin's CSR officer Rika Jean-Francois: http://www2.unwto.org/publication/am-reports-volume-3-global-report-lgbt-tourism

UNWTO has now published an interim report on its activities over the last six months. They include the appointment of Marie Louise Coleiro Preca, President of the Republic of Malta, to the post of Special Ambassador of the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development. Furthermore, the organization was able to welcome ten Special Ambassadors who have signed up to this project. In order to promote sustainable tourism worldwide it also works closely with other UN organizations.

For more information on UNWTO projects which are already under way or currently being organised please read on: http://newsroom.itb-berlin.de/en/news/sustainability-tourism-international-agenda

