Growing Team: NAVIS Expands Executive Team to Amplify Product and Service Innovations
Lodging technology leader appoints industry veterans to help blaze a new standard for technology, marketing, and client services
Jeff Schuett
In his new role, Jeff will serve as the senior technology leader at NAVIS and provide the strategic management and vision for the company's software development, engineering and IT at NAVIS. Throughout his career, Jeff has been at the forefront of emerging trends and developing innovative technologies.
"NAVIS has a strong reputation as an experienced provider of technology-driven solutions that deliver outstanding results for its clients," said Schuett. "I'm excited to work with such a passionate team, contribute to the company's next-generation technology capabilities, and strengthen NAVIS' foothold as a visionary leader in hospitality."
With over 20 years' of experience in managing software engineering, technology strategy, and infrastructure groups, Jeff's success has spanned the globe with companies and partners in North America, South America, EMEA, India, and Asia-Pacific. Jeff has technology degrees from Washington State University and an MBA from St. Mary's College of California. Click here to learn more about Jeff and connect with him on LinkedIn.
Jeff Robertson
As the new VP of Marketing, Jeff will help craft company strategy, advocate marketplace needs, and accelerate revenue growth. He'll spearhead the company's brand strategy, demand generation, channel marketing, sales enablement, creative design, and client marketing efforts. Jeff has over two decades of marketing experience in emerging technologies, consumer products, and B2B SaaS, most recently as director of marketing at NAVIS.
''I'm incredibly proud to be part of the NAVIS family and to lead our outstanding marketing and communications group," said Robertson. "NAVIS helps our clients achieve such great things, and I'm thrilled to be trusted with telling our great story and getting others excited about what we do."
Jeff holds a BS in Management from Bentley University, an MBA in Marketing from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business, and is Pragmatic Marketing Certified. Click here to learn more about Jeff and connect with him on LinkedIn.
Brise Carpenter
Since joining in 2011, Brise has made quite an impression at NAVIS. The love that the company's clients express is due in significant part to Brise and his crew. In his expanded role, Brise will head up the newly formed Client Success organization which consists of the company's highly respected Client Advocate, NAVIS University and Technical Support teams.
"It's an amazing time to be at NAVIS; I am excited to bring new ideas to life that help build on our foundation of client success," said Brise. "Our focus will continue to be on fulfilling the needs of our clients and delivering game-changing results to the market."
Brise holds a BA in Business Management and Organizational Leadership from George Fox University and an MBA from Concordia University. Click here to learn more about Brise and connect with him on LinkedIn.
