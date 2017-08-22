Association Executive at ASAE Annual Wins Diamond from ALHI
The dazzling diamond necklace was given away by ALHI as a means to spotlight its diamond-studded portfolio of more than 250 AAA Four- and Five-Diamond-quality hotels and resorts worldwide which specialize in serving the meetings and incentive marketplace. ALHI's distinguished portfolio includes the world-class oceanfront Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Cancun.
Featuring 602 recently renovated suites which provide panoramic views of the Caribbean, Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Cancun is nestled on Cancun's finest stretch of private beach, ideally located right by the Convention Center. The resort also offers more than 86,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space, five restaurants (including a AAA Five-Diamond recipient), an acclaimed 40,000-square-foot spa with 26 treatment rooms, an expansive pool, and a variety of water sports. The resort is just 20 minutes from Cancun International Airport (CUN).
