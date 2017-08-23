TrustYou, the world's largest guest feedback platform, continues to expand its international influence in the area of hospitality by naming Alex Tan the new Senior Director Enterprise Sales for the Asia-Pacific region. Alex recently joined the company's Singapore team, with the goal of overseeing and managing all operations in the area of APAC and amplifying TrustYou's market presence and product portfolio.

The company has already established itself as a strong player in the APAC hospitality industry. The TrustYou platform was chosen as a unique guest feedback management system by leading brand names, such as Shangri-La, Frasers Hospitality, Six Senses and Pan Pacific Hotels and Resorts.

"At TrustYou, we are constantly investing in our biggest asset, our extraordinary team, that operates on three different continents. Alex Tan is a known professional in the hospitality industry. His extended experience in hotel management and sales, specifically in the APAC region, will definitely contribute to TrustYou's ambitious expansion goals. Along with our highly productive Singapore team and the exceptional client support system that they offer, Alex Tan will help increase our already established influence in the APAC region." said TrustYou's Co-founder and CEO, Benjamin Jost.

With over 15 years of experience in hospitality and sales, Alex Tan previously worked as Director of Sales at WorldHotels, Pegasus Solutions, Carlson Wagonlit Travel, and at Gulliver's Travel Associates, where he operated as Head of Sourcing APAC. In the last years, Alex was the Director of Hotel Solutions for the APAC region at HRS - The Hotel Portal, ensuring that the right hotels and the right prices were contracted for corporate clients. "I am confident that my experience, along with TrustYou's hospitality expertise, will contribute to the company's overall success and its influence in the APAC area. I am excited to start working with such a fast-growing international company, in order to reinforce the product portfolio and manage the sales operations", says Alex Tan.

For more information, visitwww.trustyou.com

Contact

Katharina Sickora

Senior Marketing Manager

Phone: +49 89 55 27 35-116

Send Email