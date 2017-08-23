External Article

5 unusual things European guests steal from hotel rooms

dw.com

Towels are just the beginning. Some hotel guests, it seems, book a room with the intention of removing large objects from it. But how they manage to get TVs out without getting caught remains a mystery.

For many travelers, filling their suitcases with notepads or slippers is part and parcel of staying in a hotel room. May those who want to plead not guilty throw the first miniature shampoo bottle.

A survey of over 1,000 European hotels by carried out by travel website Wellness Heaven revealed that hotel theft is not only very widespread, but that thieves don't stop at pens and pillows. The more stars a hotel has, the bolder its looters become. Even items that are screwed down can find their way out the door, from TVs and stereo systems to sinks and even number plates on hotel doors.