Over the last few months, Guestline has substantially boosted the number of Scottish hotels selecting its global hospitality software with over 1,000 additional bedrooms now utilising the innovative cloud based technology. Guestline's portfolio of Scotland-based clients has expanded enormously in the last two years to include a wide range of city-centre, coastal, country house, boutique and hotel group customers.

In selecting Rezlynx - Guestline's next generation cloud-hosted property management system - for the management of their rates, availability and bookings, more and more Scottish hotels are increasing their inventory exposure online, growing their business and enjoying significant efficiencies.

David Hunter, general manager Scotland, Guestline, said:

"One of the key deciding factors for our new hotel clients, when choosing to upgrade to Guestline, is the fact that our intuitive technology can be tailored to suit each hotel's individual requirements. Regardless of their size or location, this makes us best placed to help each client achieve maximum occupancy at the most profitable rate.

Emma Johnstone, VP business development, Guestline added:

"With international tourism spend in Scotland up 13 per cent year on year in the first quarter this year according to Visit Scotland, it's clear that there continues to be great opportunities for properties across the country to capitalise on increasing demand. By switching to Guestline we're confident that we can help ensure businesses are in the strongest position to continue to grow their revenues."

Guestline's current roster of clients in Scotland now also includes Dakota Edinburgh, Dakota EuroCentral, Dakota Glasgow, Best Western Plus Bruntsfield Hotel, Best Western Plus Keavil House Hotel, The Bay Hotel Pettycur Bay, Skene House Rosemount, Skene House Whitehall, Skene House Holburn and Royal College of Surgeons 10 Hill Place.

Now in its 25th year, Guestline has supported the growth of Scottish hospitality businesses since the formative years of the company and has a track record in delivering a series of firsts to the hospitality technology sector. The further increases in growth are supported by new investment from Guestline to grow its teams and technology across product development and technical operations.

For more information on Guestline please visit Guestline.com, and for demonstrations in Scotland please email enquiries@guestline.com.

Contact

Sophie Cartwright

Online Marketing Executive

Phone: 01743 282300

Send Email