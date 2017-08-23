Markham, ON – Attendees at the 2017 STR Hotel Data Conference in Nashville learned the hospitality industry is enjoying its 7.5 year of RevPAR growth with two more solid years forecasted. Successful independent operators expand their portfolios, and many Maestro PMS users install additional Maestro property management software systems.

Maestro property software centralizes guest data, integrates operations and offers mobile and browser based tools to increase staff efficiency and enhance guest service across existing and new properties.

The Red Lion Inn installed Maestro PMS 16 years ago.

"We installed our first Maestro PMS at The Red Lion Inn 16 years ago," said Michele Kotek, General Manager of the Red Lion Inn, in Stockbridge, MA. The Red Lion Inn is operated by Main Street Hospitality Group.

"Maestro has the ability to support our company's needs as we expand our portfolio.

"Our company's goal is to have all our properties on one central Maestro database and CRS to assist with cross selling efforts and widen our loyalty program.

"We currently have three properties on Maestro property software and are pleased with our partnership." Main Street Hospitality Group operates The Porches Inn at MASS MoCa in North Adams, MA., Hotel On North in Pittsfield, MA., and The Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, MA.

"Silver Hotel Group had an early relationship with Maestro PMS at its Bond Place Hotel," said Ricardo Nicholas, Regional Manager of Silver Hotel Group. "As we expanded our portfolio we evaluated property management systems that would best support our growth.

"We standardized on Maestro Multi-property based on its functionality and flexibility for five of our hotels.

"Maestro interfaces with all our 3rd party hotel systems, plus it is simple for Silver Hotel Group to add properties to Maestro Multi-property PMS as we expand."

Warren Dehan, President of Maestro PMS, said, "We take pride in our solution offering and are grateful when our users deploy additional property software systems.

"When clients select Maestro for additional properties it speaks to the long-term investment value of Maestro and the service that comes with it.

"By selecting us again and again, clients reinforce that they value our systems' functionality, flexibility and that our support and maintenance services are operating well for them."

For over 35 years we have strived to be on the cutting edge to deliver competitive tools and services to our clients so they keep coming back and refer others to us as well.

Maestro PMS property management software delivers revenue-generating tools and services that increase profitability, drive direct bookings, centralize operations, and provide personalized guest service to keep guests coming back.

About Maestro PMS

Maestro is the preferred cloud and on-premise PMS solution for independent hotels, resorts, conference centers, and multi-property groups. This PCI certified and EMV ready enterprise system offers 20+ integrated modules on a single database including web and mobile tools to increase profitability and enable operators to engage guests with a personalized experience. For over 35 years Maestro's Diamond Plus Service has provided unparalleled 24/7 North American based support and education services to keep hospitality groups operational and productive. Click here for more information on Maestro PMS.

