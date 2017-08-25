Tours and activities market powering ahead
The tours and activities market is experiencing a major boom, according to EyeforTravel’s new The Changing Face of Tours and Activities report.
In particular, the market is seeing particularly strong growth at the top end as big-spending travellers look to put more of their disposable income into unique experiences. Christian Wolters, Managing Director of TourRadar, which sees an average spend of USD1,500 to USD2,000 per tour per person, is seeing growth of as much as 30% year on year.
The sector, which is already the third largest in travel after accommodation and air is set to grow in importance as a wide variety of different players across the travel space look to move in and make it more available to online travel shoppers. Currently the market is worth around $250 billion a year according to EyeforTravel and accounts for roughly of 10% of travellers' vacation spend. Both of these figures are sure to expand dramatically over the next five years as consumers focus further on experiences and a growing number of different actors from across the travel space move into the sector.
This entirely free report from EyeforTravel can be downloaded by clicking here. The report investigates:
- The current state of the tours and activities market.
- The technical challenges of incorporating tours and activities into a digital travel product.
- New start-ups and disruptors.
- How OTAs, hotels, and airlines are including tours and activities.
- Technology and how it is shaping the future of this market.
Also make sure to check out all of EyeforTravel's free reports and white papers by clicking here.
Contact
Nikhil Vijayan
Head of Digital & Content
Send Email
About EyeforTravel
EyeforTravel is an online travel intelligence provider to hotels, airlines, online travel agents, cruise, car hire firms and more. Established in 1997 by Tim Gunstone, right at the inception of online travel, the group offers a diverse product portfolio including industry analysis, insights, research, webinars, reports and conferences. From major hotel brands to new startups, EyeforTravel helps its 80,000 strong customer base make better decisions, build better brands, close the most lucrative deals and ultimately sell more of their product.
For more information visit www.eyefortravel.com.