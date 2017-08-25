Fifteen New Icehotel Art Suite Designs Announced By "off The Map Travel"
Artists from 11 Different Countries Are Participating This Year
With 28 artists from 11 different countries creating the new art suites, the ICEHOTEL will be designed and built by creators travelling from as far as Argentina and Ecuador. "We can't wait to see the new designs come to life. These artists have been selected from hundreds of applicants. Making their designs a reality creates a truly global masterpiece," said Jonny Cooper, Arctic travel expert and founder of Off the Map Travel. "The team at the ICEHOTEL never fail to impress and seem to outdo themselves each year."
For those wishing to experience the ICEHOTEL this winter, rooms are expected to open on December 15. As an example, prices for a 3-night visit to the ICEHOTEL with Off the Map Travel (www.offthemap.travel) start at £1099 per person based on double occupancy, including transfers, two nights in a warm room, one night in one of the new Art Suites, breakfast, an exploration of all of the ICEHOTEL rooms, and a personalized ice sculpting activity. Flights are additional. As with any itinerary from Off the Map Travel, every itinerary can be tailor-made to fit the wishes and requirements of any guest with other activities available on request.
New ICEHOTEL Art Suites for 2018 include:
- SPACE ROOM Adrian Bois Pablo Lopez
- DAILY TRAVELLERS Alem Teklu Anne Karin Krogeveoll
- CUMULUS Annakatrin Kraus Hans Aescht
- FOLLOW THE WHITE RABBIT Anna Sofia Mååg Niklas Byman
- KING KONG Lkhagvadorj Dorjsuren
- QUEEN OF THE NORTH Emilie Steele Sebastian Dell'Uva
- WHITE DESERT Timsam Harding Fabián Jacquet Casado
- LIVQ Fabien Champeval Friederike Schroth
- A RICH SEAM Howard Miller Mugh Miller
- WANDERING CLOUD Lisa Lindqvist
- HANG IN THERE Marjolein Vonk Maurizio Perron
- RADIANCE Natsuki Saito Shingo Saito
- MONSTERA Nina Kauppi Johan Kauppi
- LAST FABERGE EGG Tomasz Czajkowski Eryk Marks
- GROUND RULES Carl Wellander Ulrika Tallving
For more information, contact Off the Map Travel via www.offthemap.travel, call +44 (0) 800 566 8901, email info@offthenamp.travel, or join the conversation on Facebook,Twitter,Instagram,YouTube or Pinterest.
About Off the Map Travel
Off the Map Travel is a team of travel experts who work with experiences and destinations that allow people to explore hidden wonders of the world. Specializing in soft adventure and viewing of the Northern Lights, Off the Map Travel creates tailor-made itineraries that offer a distinctive vacation based on first-hand experience. Off the Map Travel vacations anticipate all travelers' needs with pre-planning and customization. Each bespoke itinerary is tailored to the ages of participants, creating experiences for families, groups, couples and singles that are comfortable and luxurious, with activity levels appropriate for all participants.
For more information about Off the Map Travel or Northern Lights vacations, visit www.offthemap.travel, call +44 (0) 800 566 8901 or email info@offthemaptravel.co.uk.
Off the Map Travel
Phone: +44 (0) 800 566 8901
About ICEHOTEL
ICEHOTEL was founded in 1989 and is the world"s first hotel made of ice and snow. It is created in a new guise every year in Jukkasjärvi and is completely made of natural ice from Torne River, one of Sweden"s national rivers and last untouched waters. When the winter season"s ICEHOTEL has melted back the river, ICEHOTEL 365 still stands, a place where visitors can experience the ice year-round.