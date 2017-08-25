Jukkasjärvi, SWEDEN – Arctic travel experts at Off the Map Travel announce the new line-up for the ICEHOTEL's 2018 Art Suite designs. Guests at the ICEHOTEL in Jukkasjärvi will now have new options to overnight in space, next to King Kong or in an Alice in Wonderland-style fairytale in Art Suites by sleeping in a hanging installation (Hang in There), sleeping next to a huge ice Fabergé egg (Last Faberge Egg), being transported into a garden and entering the world of giant ice snails (Ground Rules), or staying in a dreamscape named Wandering Cloud. All suites are entirely made of ice. The ICEHOTEL in Jukkasjärvi, Sweden is the world's first hotel made entirely of ice and snow: the amount of snow used to create the hotel rooms is enough to make 700 million snowballs and chandeliers are made of 1,000 hand-polished ice crystals.

This winter will mark the creation of the 28th ICEHOTEL in Jukkasjärvi, which started out as a simple gallery for local art to be displayed before some adventurous local visitors asked if it would be possible to sleep there – and so the ICEHOTEL was born. The rooms melt into the Torne River at the end of the season.

With 28 artists from 11 different countries creating the new art suites, the ICEHOTEL will be designed and built by creators travelling from as far as Argentina and Ecuador. "We can't wait to see the new designs come to life. These artists have been selected from hundreds of applicants. Making their designs a reality creates a truly global masterpiece," said Jonny Cooper, Arctic travel expert and founder of Off the Map Travel. "The team at the ICEHOTEL never fail to impress and seem to outdo themselves each year."

For those wishing to experience the ICEHOTEL this winter, rooms are expected to open on December 15. As an example, prices for a 3-night visit to the ICEHOTEL with Off the Map Travel (www.offthemap.travel) start at £1099 per person based on double occupancy, including transfers, two nights in a warm room, one night in one of the new Art Suites, breakfast, an exploration of all of the ICEHOTEL rooms, and a personalized ice sculpting activity. Flights are additional. As with any itinerary from Off the Map Travel, every itinerary can be tailor-made to fit the wishes and requirements of any guest with other activities available on request.

New ICEHOTEL Art Suites for 2018 include:

SPACE ROOM Adrian Bois Pablo Lopez

DAILY TRAVELLERS Alem Teklu Anne Karin Krogeveoll

CUMULUS Annakatrin Kraus Hans Aescht

FOLLOW THE WHITE RABBIT Anna Sofia Mååg Niklas Byman

KING KONG Lkhagvadorj Dorjsuren

QUEEN OF THE NORTH Emilie Steele Sebastian Dell'Uva

WHITE DESERT Timsam Harding Fabián Jacquet Casado

LIVQ Fabien Champeval Friederike Schroth

A RICH SEAM Howard Miller Mugh Miller

WANDERING CLOUD Lisa Lindqvist

HANG IN THERE Marjolein Vonk Maurizio Perron

RADIANCE Natsuki Saito Shingo Saito

MONSTERA Nina Kauppi Johan Kauppi

LAST FABERGE EGG Tomasz Czajkowski Eryk Marks

GROUND RULES Carl Wellander Ulrika Tallving

