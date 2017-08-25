Global hospitality software business Guestline announces the appointment of Andrew Metcalfe to the new role of chief technology officer and a commitment to double its UK-based development team. The senior appointment for the business, and ambitious growth plans, come as Guestline expands further to support a more diverse range of new clients, including large hotel groups, universities, a wide selection of serviced accommodation providers and a growing number of international hotels.

Metcalfe will be responsible for ensuring the business accelerates its programme of innovation as one of the industry's premier technology driving forces, and will lead all product development, infrastructure, technical support and IT functions.

Andrew McGregor, CEO, Guestline, explains:

"Our business has grown tremendously over recent months and we are committed to investing in our team. Andrew brings with him a wealth of experience and insight as we look to build our position as a leading innovative hospitality technology business in the market. His impressive leadership skills and forward thinking vision mean that our largest ever development programme is in good hands. This is a positive step forward in our ambitions for future growth."

Under Metcalfe's tenure, Guestline is introducing the new Guestline Labs initiative. Designed to offer a more technical focus for clients, Guestline Labs will encompass a centre of excellence for the product management team, developers, corporate IT and data centre operations. The new approach is part of developments at Guestline to gear up for further international expansion and an extensive investment programme for Guestline's products and services.

Guestline has recently been recognised as one of 1,000 Companies to Inspire Britain by the London Stock Exchange Group and has seen a huge influx of new hotel group, serviced apartment and independent hotels, along with an extensive selection of new technology partnerships. Metcalfe's team of developers, project managers and technical specialists will work to support the company's rapidly growing number of clients and partners across the hospitality sector.

Andrew Metcalfe, chief technology officer, Guestline, adds:

"Guestline is a fantastic example of a company with huge potential to help its customers in so many ways. The hospitality industry is waking up to the ecosystem effect, using open APIs and integrations with 3rd party systems, and Guestline is ahead of the curve as this has been encouraged for years with the company's software offering. I see this moment of investment in people, tools and approaches as the chance to formalise our approach to this and many other areas of Guestline's capabilities. I aim for Guestline to be seen as a platform to enable innovation in hospitality software for all and will celebrate each success in that direction."

Previously, Metcalfe headed up London based engineering at OpenTable, working for the company for over six years in roles including head of search engineering, and head of international engineering. He joins Guestline from Ve Interactive, an e-commerce technology company, where he held the roles of development director and most recently chief technology officer, overseeing teams in the UK, Spain, Romania and France.

Guestline's multi award-winning software for hospitality businesses is cloud-based. The software enables hospitality business owners and managers in sectors such as hotels, serviced apartments, pubs, student accommodation and more, to manage bookings and operations both efficiently and profitably. Innovative technology developments include integration with many leading 3rd party applications, tokenisation for PCI compliance and additional functionality to improve customer service and capture more revenue.

For more information on Guestline please visit Guestline.com

