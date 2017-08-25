As Major Brands Rush to Re-Create Boutique Experience, Some Hotels Still Prefer to Go Big
There are some truly stunning (and absolutely gigantic) hotels in the international project pipeline
Let's take a look at a sample of large hotel projects (defined as 300 rooms or more) currently in the pipeline across the globe:
Grand Hyatt San Francisco International Airport
With 351 soundproofed guest rooms (including 21 suites), the Grand Hyatt San Francisco International Airport is about as far as one can get from a boutique hotel, especially considering that this estimated $160 million project is located at the city's airport. Slated to open in the third quarter of 2019, this hotel will feature direct connectivity to AirTrain Station, 15,200 square feet of net meeting space, a 90-seat three-meal restaurant, two bars, a grab and go market, in-room dining, a 2,700-square-foot fitness center, a 215-space surface parking lot, and lush native landscaping and green areas. Simply put, this hotel is so large and comprehensive that it stands a chance of making even the trendiest millennial forget why he or she ever liked boutique hotels so much in the first place.
The plan for this German resort is to build a holiday resort with as many as 1,000 rooms on a former military area located in scenic Leutkirch. The project, which is estimated to cost a total of $178 million, is slated to open in the first quarter of 2019. It is part of an ongoing hotel construction boom in Germany that has seen the country surge ahead as the leader in Europe in terms of having the most projects in its pipeline.
This hotel, which has 1,300 rooms, is a part of the ocean park of Sanya, located in coastal China, and it is currently in the pre-opening stage of progress, meaning it is slated to make its debut very soon. Overlooking the stunning South China Sea, Atlantis will offer a sense of awe-inspiring discovery, spread across 62 hectares. Guests here will find water play in the Aquaventure Waterpark, exotic marine exhibits, and dining experiences on par with the best in the world.
Aquis Great Barrier Reef Resort
This is actually a resort made up of eight separate hotels with a total of 7,500 luxury rooms. This project is slated to open in two stages, with the first including an artificial lake and island, a casino and all eight of the hotels. The first stage will also boast retail shopping options, an aquarium, a theater, an actual reef lagoon, an outdoor sport and recreation facility with an 18-hole golf course, and a convention center. The second stage will bring 3 additional hotels, a second casino, more shopping, and another theater, as well as a rainforest area.
Chbika, originally known as Chbika Sahara Atlantique, has been master-planned to include three or more total hotels with 1,851 apartments and villas, a town center, a marina with berths for 100 boats, a sports center, a spa, a medical center, and a tournament-worthy golf course. It is located, of course, in Chbika along the Atlantic coast in a remote part of southwestern Morocco near the town of Tan-Tan, making it a unique and scenic destination.
More information on hotel projects can be found on TOPHOTELPROJECTS
, the specialized service provider in the exchange of cutting-edge information of hotel construction in the international hospitality industry.
Contact
Jule Grass
Marketing Manager
Phone: +49 4261 4140 309
Send Email