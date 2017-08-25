Premier Capital Associates, LLC, a national, full-service real estate investment company specializing in debt and advisory services for hospitality real estate, announced today that they secured refinancing for the Holiday Inn Express in Pasco, WA.

The total loan amount was approximately $8,750,000.

"Eager to execute a robust plan for improvements, our client needed our help to extract the equity that was available in their property. We were able to source the funding they needed to execute their plan and negotiated terms that fit their cash flow and expense control objectives perfectly," said Greg Morris, Managing Director of Premier Capital Associates.

Jeff McKee, Managing Director at Premier Capital Associates adds, "Consumer confidence remains steady and the economy continues to heat up, which could mean more interest rate increases are on the horizon. While enjoying the discretionary spending that these trends deliver, the wise hotelier is executing renovation and expansion plans now to take advantage of today's low interest rates."